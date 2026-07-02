GRAND ISLAND — Fifty-one high school students from communities across Nebraska had the opportunity to train like a trooper at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy.
The cadets were all part of the 56th Junior Law Academy, which gives high school seniors an inside look at what it takes to become a Nebraska State Trooper.
One of these cadets was from Lexington.
“These cadets got a glimpse of training like our troopers, and they performed well all week,” said Captain Noah McNeese, director of the NSP Training Academy. “The character, determination, and skill they demonstrated last week will be a major benefit in their futures. We hope to see some of them back here in a few years, training to become Nebraska State Troopers.”
Twenty-seven boys and 24 girls graduated from the 56th Junior Law Academy.
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Several of these cadets received awards for their excellent performances during the week.
Boys outstanding cadet: Kanen Grant, Whitman
Girls outstanding cadet: Shelby Jurjens, Eustis
Boys marksmanship award: Edy Costellanos-Gonzalez, Lexington
Girls marksmanship award: Allyson Kollasch, Blair
Boys driving award: Aiden Tozer, Pawnee City
Girls driving award: Taylor Kinnison, Kearney
Junior Law is an annual program organized by the American Legion Department of Nebraska and hosted by the Nebraska State Patrol’s Training Academy in Grand Island.
High school juniors from across the state are eligible to apply for the program. Troopers from around the state come together to teach the cadets and put them through several blocks of training.
Many current Nebraska State Troopers are previous graduates of Junior Law.
Applications for the 57th Junior Law Academy is scheduled for June 2027 and will be made available in the coming months at the American Legion website.
The academy is open to all students preparing for their senior year of high school.