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The Lexington Planning Commission met Wednesday, July 1, for a public hearing on proposed amendments to the city's zoning regulations.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks reviewed a digital copy of the ordinance with the board.

After discussing the revisions, the board voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council approve the amendments.

The proposed changes amend Zoning Ordinance No. 2485. Brecks said the city's zoning code was originally based on the City of La Vista and has since been amended in 2015, 2019 and 2024.

"At the time, we were trending toward that population level," Brecks said. "When we were bringing it in to us, it still ended up being more suburban than bigger rural."

Brecks said city staff determined in 2026 that the ordinance needed to be updated.

The board received a list of the proposed revisions before Brecks explained them.

"It's going to look like a lot, but it's not," Brecks said. "A lot of these things are things people in town have struggled with for a long time. We're making the changes to make it a little more clear."

Among the proposed revisions is reducing the required setback for accessory structures from 10 feet to 5 feet from the primary building.

"People want them closer, and the fire code only requires 5 feet," Brecks said.

The ordinance also clarifies language regarding exterior materials by specifying that metal wall panels are not permitted on accessory structures.