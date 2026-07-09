Top Story Spotlight I-80 Overton East experiencing road work beginning July 15 Press Release Jul 9, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PLATTE — Weather permitting, work will begin July 15 on Interstate 80 (I-80), from reference post 247.88 to reference post 254.88, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.kAm'@?EK !2G:?8[ x?4][ @7 w2DE:?8D[ :D E96 4@?EC24E@C 7@C E9:D AC@;64E]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm(@C< :?4=F56D 4@?4C6E6 C6A2:C[ >:==:?8[ 2DA92=E @G6C=2J 2?5 A2G6>6?E >2C<:?8D] %C277:4 H:== 36 >2:?E2:?65 H:E9 E6>A@C2CJ =2?6 4=@DFC6D]k^AmkAmp `a\7@@E H:5E9 C6DEC:4E:@? H:== 36 :? 67764E] p?E:4:A2E65 4@>A=6E:@? :D ~4E] a_ae]k^Am kAm%96 AFCA@D6 @7 E9:D AC@;64E :D E@ AC6D6CG6 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? 2DD6ED[ :>AC@G6 E96 C6=:23:=:EJ @7 E96 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? DJDE6> 2?5 A6CA6EF2E6 E96 >@3:=:EJ @7 E96 EC2G6=:?8 AF3=:4] k^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Sarah Neben: Happy 250th birthday, America Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting kAm|@E@C:DED 2C6 C6>:?565 E@ 5C:G6 42FE:@FD=J :? 2?5 ?62C H@C< K@?6D[ E@ 3F4<=6 FA[ 2?5 AFE A9@?6D 5@H?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say In his public activities online, the change Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez hoped to sow seemed nonviolent. City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Families gathered at Lexington’s Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Wednesday evening for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring food … Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball Speedway Sports Complex will transition to a dedicated pickleball facility beginning in September and no longer be used by youth basketball an… David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers The Lee Enterprises chairman explains why he believes community newspapers remain essential — and why he's investing millions to help ensure t… Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Two Russian daredevil artists climbed to the top of the Empire State Building's towering spire Wednesday in New York City in an apparent propo… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again National Great Outdoors Month: Clinton's 1998 Proclamation, National Parks and America's Public Lands Summer National Great Outdoors Month: Clinton's 1998 Proclamation, National Parks and America's Public Lands Summer Townhall Investigations video appears to show Osborn staffer mentioning Graham Platner Townhall Investigations video appears to show Osborn staffer mentioning Graham Platner