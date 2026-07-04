Of course, lots of beer was consumed by the chef as well as being used to season the food. Mom would make several salads (her potato salad was awesome) deviled eggs, and other yummy goodies.

Other folks would bring side dishes to share so there was plenty to eat.

After the meal, us kids couldn’t contain our enthusiasm for the firework show to start.

To keep us pacified we were allowed to light off a few small fireworks in front of the house.

Those were the small white ones you threw on the ground, and they made a popping sound, ones that looked like a small black snake forming, smoke bombs, and of course, sparklers.

Several folks have horror stories about those, but I never remember anyone at our parties getting hurt or burned.

Finally, it was time for the big show.

Dad had a trailer he would place in the driveway and light off the fireworks from there.

We younger ones would jump and down in delight at each big boom and flash of light. There was one firework that would launch high up in the air and then a small parachute would emerge from the smoke.

We would rush down the driveway in the dark trying to find the parachute that was slowly falling to the ground.

There were quite a few that we never found. A few we found the next day hanging from one of the trees in the windbreak.

None of us wanted the firework show to end, and we would all groan when dad would yell out, “This is the last one!”