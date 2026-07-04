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God wants good things for you and has a plan for your life.

He will work out his plan to fulfill his good purpose.

God’s thoughts are higher than your thoughts, and his ways are higher than your ways, so trust in him with all your heart, and leave the details in his capable hands, for he knows what he is doing.

It takes courage to walk in the presence of the Lord. But do not fear, the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

You can trust him. You can trust his plan.

A mama cat brought her babies into our yard. The kittens climbed the branches of our bushes, wrestled between leaves of Hosta plants, and cuddled with mama in the sun.

They were not domesticated so we knew they had to be rehomed.

We found a family with a couple of eager children ready to welcome the trio.

We made several trails of tuna leading inside the live trap, but Mama Cat did not trust the plan.

We relocated the babies with the hope of reuniting the family soon after.

We do not always understand the plan of God, so we too, can become leery of following the path to a better life.

If we ignore the signs, it can lead us to feeling spiritually disconnected and empty, and we may even find ourselves in a situation with compromised priorities and behaviors.

If Mama Cat had trusted the trail leading to a purpose that she could not understand, today she would be with her kittens.