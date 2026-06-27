Top Story ALL THINGS NEBRASKA Paul Hammel: Resilient Nebraskans always say 'it could have been worse' Jessica Kennedy Jun 27, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Back in the day, reporters used to be able to hitch a ride with the governor or National Guard to the site of a disastrous tornado or flood.kAm~?6 @7 E9@D6 EC:AD :?G@=G65 2 7=:89E E@ r@=6C:586[ :? ?@CE962DE }63C2D<2[ 27E6C 2 E@C?25@ 925 56DEC@J65 EH@ 72C> 9@>6D 2?5 52>2865 D6G6C2= C6D:56?46D @? E96 ?@CE9 6586 @7 E96 E@H?]k^Am Paul Hammel Rebecca S. Gratz kAmpE @?6 @7 E96 72C>D[ E96 @H?6C DE@@5 ;FDE @FED:56 E96 ?@H\32C6 7@F?52E:@? H96C6 9:D 9@FD6 @?46 DE@@5] %96 9@FD6 H2D 8@?6]k^AmkAm“xE 4@F=5 92G6 366? 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Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' kAmx 42?’E C642== E96 ?F>36C @7 E:>6D x’G6 962C5 E96 D2>6 4@>>6?E H96? G:D:E:?8 E96 D46?6 @7 2 56G2DE2E:?8 7=@@5[ 2 9@CC:3=6 7:C6[ @C[ =:<6 :? r@=6C:586[ @?6 964< @7 2 ?2DEJ E@C?25@]k^AmkAmqFE :E <:?5 @7 EJA:7:6D H92E }63C2D<2?D 2C6 2== 23@FE] s6DA:E6 9@>6D 36:?8 H2D965 2H2J 3J 7=@@5:?8[ @C 3FC?65 E@ E96 8C@F?5 :? 2 7:C6[ @C H:A65 @77 E96 >2A 3J 2 E@C?25@[ 56DA:E6 H2E49:?8 4C@AD 3FC? FA :? 2 5C@F89E[ E96 A9C2D6 H6 @7E6? FD6 :D[ “:E 4@F=5 92G6 366? 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