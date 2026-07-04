With a flash and a bang, here we are in July!
Via Wikipedia: “Independence Day, commonly known as the Fourth of July or July Fourth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, declaring independence from Great Britain.
"Independence Day is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, baseball games, family reunions, and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history, government, and traditions of the United States. Independence Day is the National Day of the United States.”
The above definition mentions several traditions such as picnics and fireworks that many families look forward to each year.
As a kid, my family annually took part in a picnic hosted by one of our neighbors.
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There were many families there and lots of kids to play with so we always looked forward to it.
There was plenty of food, games and, of course fireworks to end the night.
We went home tired and dirty and probably covered in mosquito bites, but it was always fun.
This childhood memory also spawned less positive memories that I have shared with my kids many times as they rolled their eyes at me.
There was the time that, as we were playing, the boys locked the girls in an old school bus stored in the neighbor’s shed and then threw smoke bombs in the windows. Naughty boys!
And the much scarier memory of a firework going off in the face of one of the boys. The party ended early for everyone that night.
Moments like that stick with you.
Apparently my stories has stuck with my children too as my daughter even shared her version with my then one-year-old grandson during a visit a few years back. “DJ, Grammy doesn’t like the Fourth of July because when she was little ...“
Maybe not totally accurate, but at least I know she was listening.
There are also the memories of lighting fireworks at our farm.
When I was really little we would watch as my dad lit them in the driveway of the farm with his cigarette.
Who needed a punk to light them? Not that guy!
Lighting snakes was always a big hit as we were allowed to do that ourselves. And they would leave marks on the sidewalk for weeks.
Sparklers were also popular, but we learned they could also be dangerous when one was dropped in my sister’s lap. Not a lot of money was spent on fireworks in my family so we enjoyed what we had.
Along with the memories of lighting fireworks is the memory of years we weren’t allowed to have them because of the drought and the proximity of the wheat field.
But just like this year with many community shows being cancelled, it was the right thing to do.
Better to error on the side of safety for everyone concerned. It was a big disappointment then, but I totally understand it now.
Hopefully, whatever your childhood memories are or whatever memories you are creating for your children or grandchildren, I hope your Independence Day was fun and safe. That is the main thing.
The days of setting off our own and enjoying community shows will return in future years. Thinking of and planning for that should keep us all sunny side up.