Moments like that stick with you.

Apparently my stories has stuck with my children too as my daughter even shared her version with my then one-year-old grandson during a visit a few years back. “DJ, Grammy doesn’t like the Fourth of July because when she was little ...“

Maybe not totally accurate, but at least I know she was listening.

There are also the memories of lighting fireworks at our farm.

When I was really little we would watch as my dad lit them in the driveway of the farm with his cigarette.

Who needed a punk to light them? Not that guy!

Lighting snakes was always a big hit as we were allowed to do that ourselves. And they would leave marks on the sidewalk for weeks.

Sparklers were also popular, but we learned they could also be dangerous when one was dropped in my sister’s lap. Not a lot of money was spent on fireworks in my family so we enjoyed what we had.

Along with the memories of lighting fireworks is the memory of years we weren’t allowed to have them because of the drought and the proximity of the wheat field.

But just like this year with many community shows being cancelled, it was the right thing to do.

Better to error on the side of safety for everyone concerned. It was a big disappointment then, but I totally understand it now.

Hopefully, whatever your childhood memories are or whatever memories you are creating for your children or grandchildren, I hope your Independence Day was fun and safe. That is the main thing.

The days of setting off our own and enjoying community shows will return in future years. Thinking of and planning for that should keep us all sunny side up.