DARR — Citations are pending after a two vehicle accident occurred just north of the Darr I-80 exit during the afternoon of Thursday, July 16.
At 1:31 p.m. law enforcement and the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department were called to the intersection of Roads 428 and 756 for a car accident with injuries.
On scene there was silver Honda Civic with damage to the driver side and a red Chevy Colorado with front end damage, both in the west ditch.
According to Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tucker Case, the Honda and Chevy were both northbound on 428 when the Honda attempted to turn west onto 756. The Chevy was attempting to pass at the time and struck the Honda in the driver side door.
One passenger of the Honda was transported by Priority Medical Transport to Lexington Regional Health Center with minor injuries, Case said.
Citations were pending on scene, said Case.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, they were assisted on scene by LVFD, Priority Medical and the Nebraska State Patrol.
