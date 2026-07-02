Severe Thunderstorms with High Winds and Hail Expected Until 10:30 PM CDT
What’s Happening:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Gosper and Central Dawson Counties until 10:30 PM CDT. The storm is currently near Eustis, moving east at 25 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Gosper County
- Central Dawson County
- Near Eustis, 15 miles southwest of Lexington
- Elwood and Johnson Lake around 10:05 PM CDT
- Farnam
- Interstate 80 between mile markers 217 and 243
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
Impacts:
- Expected hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
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Safety Tips:
- Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.
- Avoid unnecessary travel on Interstate 80 between mile markers 217 and 243.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.