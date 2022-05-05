As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Lexington, NE
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:25:56 AM
- Sunset: 08:45:56 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Windy with increasing clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 9 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 16 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
These unusual cloud formations are usually found near islands, volcanoes and mountains. They're known as von Kármán vortices, but how do they form?
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
These unusual cloud formations are usually found near islands, volcanoes and mountains. They're known as von Kármán vortices, but how do they form?
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Those tasked with preventing and battling wildfires could soon have a new tool to add to their arsenal: artificial intelligence. And space.
Some areas, including Lincoln, received more rain in the past seven days than in the previous six months, reducing the severity of the state's drought.
As much as 90% of the central and western United States is currently experiencing drought conditions with little relief expected in the near future.