Lexington, NE

Right Now
61°
Clear
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Feels Like: 60°
  • Heat Index: 61°
  • Wind: 9 mph
  • Wind Chill: 60°
  • UV Index: 8 Very High
  • Sunrise: 06:25:56 AM
  • Sunset: 08:45:56 PM
  • Dew Point: 54°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy with increasing clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
1 AM
61°
2%
1 AM
61°

Wind: ENE @ 9 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 77%

Wind Chill: 60°

Heat Index: 61°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

2 AM
61°
3%
2 AM
61°

Wind: ENE @ 8 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 79%

Wind Chill: 60°

Heat Index: 61°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

3 AM
61°
3%
3 AM
61°

Wind: ENE @ 9 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 80%

Wind Chill: 60°

Heat Index: 61°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

4 AM
60°
3%
4 AM
60°

Wind: ENE @ 9 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 84%

Wind Chill: 59°

Heat Index: 60°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

5 AM
60°
3%
5 AM
60°

Wind: E @ 9 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 86%

Wind Chill: 59°

Heat Index: 60°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

6 AM
59°
2%
6 AM
59°

Wind: E @ 7 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 59°

Heat Index: 59°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

7 AM
60°
2%
7 AM
60°

Wind: ESE @ 9 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 59°

Heat Index: 60°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

8 AM
62°
6%
8 AM
62°

Wind: ESE @ 9 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 86%

Wind Chill: 62°

Heat Index: 62°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

9 AM
66°
4%
9 AM
66°

Wind: SE @ 8 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 80%

Wind Chill: 66°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

10 AM
70°
6%
10 AM
70°

Wind: SE @ 9 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 74%

Wind Chill: 70°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
74°
3%
11 AM
74°

Wind: SSE @ 13 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 67%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
77°
2%
12 PM
77°

Wind: SSE @ 16 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 62%

Wind Chill: 77°

Heat Index: 77°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

Friday, May 6 weather update for Nebraska

Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.