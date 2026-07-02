Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT for Northwestern Dawson County
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm is currently located near Cozad, approximately 14 miles northwest of Lexington, and is moving northeast at 25 mph. The warning remains in effect until 9 PM CDT.
Affected Areas:
- Northwestern Dawson County
- Interstate 80 between mile markers 217 and 228
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter-size hail
Impacts:
- Potential hail damage to vehicles
- Possible wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Safety Tips:
People are also reading…
- Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.
- Avoid traveling on Interstate 80 if possible.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.