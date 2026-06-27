Top Story Spotlight What to know about America’s 250th Celebration in your town Ashley Mohler Jun 27, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 250th year of America is fast approaching, with our nation’s anniversary just around the corner.kAm%9:D x?56A6?56?46 s2J D62D@? H6 2E J@FC =@42= A2A6C H2?E J@F E@ DE2J D276 2?5 36 2H2C6 @7 E96 6G6?ED 92AA6?:?8 :? J@FC 2C62] k^AmkAmpD J@F’C6 @FE D9@AA:?8 7@C 7:C6H@C<D[ :EVD :>A@CE2?E E@ <66A :? >:?5 J@FC =@42= =2HD]k^AmkAm*@FC 4:EJ @77:4:2=D 92G6 =2HD :? A=246 E@ 96=A >@?:E@C E96 5:D492C86 @7 7:C6H@C<D]k^Am kAm%9:D :D E@ ?@E @?=J 2==@H J@FC ?6:893@CD E@ D=66A[ 3FE E@ 2==@H J@F E96 7C665@> E@ 46=63C2E6 D276=J] k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Love Island watch party specials at the bar Hinkel explains new Alzheimer's treatments during Lunch and Learn at Gothenburg YMCA The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Brooke Crisp and her son Parker Bachma hold some of his favorite fireworks in their Hot Rocket Fireworks trailer located in Cozad. Ashley Mohler k9bmz?@H J@FC =2HDik^9bm Local ordinances determine firework regulationskAmp7E6C J@F AFC492D6 7:C6H@C<D[ =@42= @C5:?2?46D 2C6?’E E96 @?=J E9:?8 J@F ?665 E@ <66A :? >:?5]k^AmkAm*@FC D276EJ :D 2 AC:@C:EJ 7@C =@42= 962=E9 AC@G:56CD[ H9@ H:D9 E@ D66 }63C2D<2?D EC62E 7:C6H@C<D H:E9 42C6]k^AmkAm{F<6 q2==>6C @7 {6I:?8E@? #68:@?2= |65:42= r6?E6C 92D D@>6 E:AD 2?5 EC:4<D 7@C AC6G6?E:?8 :?;FC:6D 5F6 E@ 7:C6H@C<D 2?5 9@H E@ EC62E E96> :7 24BF:C65]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts k9bmw@H E@ DE2J D276 5FC:?8 7:C6H@C< D62D@?ik^9bm Lexington Regional Health Center's Luke Ballmer advises people to take firework injuries seriouslykAmwF>2?D 2C6?’E E96 @?=J @?6D H9@ ?665 E@ 36 D276 E9:D D62D@?] ~FC 7FCCJ 7C:6?5D 2C6 ;FDE 2D =:<6=J E@ 6IA6C:6?46 962=E9 :DDF6D 5F6 E@ E96 D62D@?]k^AmkAm%9@F89 @FC A6ED 2C6?’E A9JD:42==J =:89E:?8 @77 E96 7:C6H@C<D[ E96J 42? DE:== 86E :?;FC65 7C@> E96>]k^AmkAmp=@?8 H:E9 7:C6H@C< :?;FC:6D[ A6ED 2=D@ 42? 6IA6C:6?46 2 D:8?:7:42?E 2>@F?E @7 DEC6DD]k^Am kAmsC] p2C@? r@=H6== @7 v@E96?3FC8’D t2DED:56 p?:>2= r6?E6C 92D D@>6 25G:46 7@C A6E @H?6CD]k^Amk9bmw@H E@ 96=A J@FC A6ED 5FC:?8 x?56A6?56?46 H66<6?5ik^9bm A little shopper asks her father what a firework does in Hot Rocket Fireworks in Cozad. Ashley Mohler kAm(96E96C J@F 2C6 46=63C2E:?8 3J AFC492D:?8 J@FC @H? 7:C6H@C<D @C 2EE6?5:?8 D9@HD[ =@42= 4@>>F?:E:6D 92G6 2? 2CC2J @7 6G6?ED E96J 2C6 @776C:?8 E@ 46=63C2E6 E9:D >@>6?E@FD @442D:@? :? p>6C:42? 9:DE@CJ]k^Am kAmuC@> {6I:?8E@? E@ }@CE9 !=2EE6[ J@F 42? 7:?5 6G6?ED 7@C A6@A=6 @7 2== 286D[ H:E9 >2?J @7 E96> 92G:?8 7C66 25>:DD:@?]k^Amk9bm(96C6 E@ 2EE6?5 =@42= 6G6?EDik^9bm Local communities host 250th celebration events 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims A woman says abuse by a Lincoln seminarian in 1993 shaped decades of her life. A renewed diocesan investigation ended with a $75,000 settlement. Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Hinkel explains new Alzheimer's treatments during Lunch and Learn at Gothenburg YMCA Stone Hearth Estates of Gothenburg hosted a Lunch and Learn in the Cottonwood Room at the local YMCA on Wednesday, May 27. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions WATCH: 3 crashes, 1 fatal in 1 week. How dangerous is this intersection? WATCH: 3 crashes, 1 fatal in 1 week. How dangerous is this intersection? Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Venezuela: Woman Rescued Alive After Earthquakes in Venezuela. Venezuela: Woman Rescued Alive After Earthquakes in Venezuela.