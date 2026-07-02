Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 11:00 PM CDT
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 11:00 PM CDT. The storm is currently near Overton, moving east at 30 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Phelps County
- Northeastern Gosper County
- Southwestern Buffalo County
- Southeastern Dawson County
- Includes Lexington, Holdrege, Elm Creek, Bertrand, Elwood, Overton, Loomis, Smithfield, and Johnson Lake
- Interstate 80 between mile markers 226 and 260
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Nickel size hail (0.88 inches)
Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Hazardous travel conditions along Interstate 80
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Safety Tips:
- Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.
- Avoid driving on affected sections of Interstate 80 if possible.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.