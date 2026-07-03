Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to South Central Nebraska Tonight
What’s Happening:
Strong thunderstorms are moving east at 50 mph across parts of south central Nebraska. The storms are expected to impact the area through 12:45 AM CDT.
Affected Areas:
- Western Phelps County
- Gosper County
- Southeastern Dawson County
- Northeastern Furnas County
- Northwestern Harlan County
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph
- Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning
Impacts:
- Possible downed tree limbs and unsecured objects blown around
- Travel disruptions along Interstate 80 between mile markers 235 and 254
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a building if outdoors
- Stay away from windows and avoid using electrical appliances
- Remember, lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2:00 AM CDT.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.