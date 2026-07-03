Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Western Nebraska Early This Morning
What’s Happening:
A strong thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of western Nebraska until 6:45 AM CDT. The storms are moving east at 30 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Western Phelps County
- Gosper County
- Southeastern Dawson County
- Furnas County
- Western Harlan County
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
- Thunderstorms near Lexington, Beaver City, Edison, and Smithfield by 6:25 AM CDT.
- Storms reaching Bertrand and Hollinger by 6:30 AM CDT, and Oxford by 6:35 AM CDT.
Impacts:
- Potential for tree limbs to be knocked down.
- Unsecured objects may be blown around.
- Possible travel disruptions on Interstate 80 between mile markers 231 and 254.
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Safety Tips:
- If you are outdoors, seek shelter inside a sturdy building.
- Secure any loose outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown away.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.