S-E-M girls fall in district final

The 2020-21 winter sports season for Lexington area schools closes with lady Mustangs’ loss to Renegades

ORD – The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (S-E-M) Mustangs basketball girls traveled to Ord on Friday, Feb. 26 to compete in the Class D2-3 District final against the Chambers/Wheeler Central (CWC) Renegades. The 14th seeded Mustangs took a loss in regulation time to the 3rd seeded Renegades by a score of 35-50, taking Class D2-3 District runner-up.

The S-E-M lady Mustangs and the CWC Renegades met on middle-ground when they and their fans converged on Ord high school for the Class D2-3 District final on Friday night. The purple and gold Mustangs stayed with the Renegades in the hotly contested first quarter, matching them, 16-16. The Chambers/Wheeler Central girls would pull away before the halftime buzzer, however, scoring 13 points over S-E-M’s eight points to lead at the half, 24-29.

The Mustang’s offense struggled to get by the Renegades in the third quarter as they were only able to put up four points to CWC’s 11, after the halftime break. The Chambers/Wheeler Central girls were able to hold S-E-M in the single digits in the final eight minutes of the D2-3 District final, as the Mustangs scored just seven points to the Renegades’ 10. In the end, the S-E-M girls’ run was ended with a 35-50 loss to the CWC Renegades.