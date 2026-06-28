Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Lexington juniors fall in weekend games to Holdrege and Imperial Jessica Kennedy Jun 28, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 Lexington's Anthony Martinez prepares for a pitch in the second inning against Holdrege Friday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Toran Kjar is hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against Holdrege Friday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Angel Ruiz catches the ball in left field for the third out in the top of the fourth inning against Holdrege Friday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Benny Dones prepares for a pitch in the bottom of the second in Lexington's Friday loss to Holdrege in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Landon Soncksen slides across home plate for a run scored against Holdrege Friday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Isaiah Torrez throws the base in to second base after Holdrege hit in to right field in the first inning Friday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Kannon Lange slides in to home plate to score a run for Lexington in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday against Holdrege. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Oliver Fellers watches as a ball hit the dirt during an at bat in the second inning Friday against Holdrege. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Legion juniors are on a seven-game losing streak after falling 4-2 to Imperial Saturday in Imperial.kAm{6I:?8E@? 5C@AD E@ 2? ``\d C64@C5 29625 @7 E96:C 9@>6 82>6 %F6D52J 282:?DE w2DE:?8D 2E e A]>]k^AmkAm~=:G6C u6==6CD 62C?65 2 H2=< 7@C {6I:?8E@? E@ DE2CE E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^AmkAmy2C65 w6C?2?56K 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E @? 2 8C@F?56C]k^AmkAm%96 EH@ H6C6 =67E @? 32D6 27E6C |2D@? '6=2DBF6K 9:E 2 A@A 7=J E92E H2D 42F89E :? 7@F= E6CC:E@CJ 2?5 {:2> s6?<6C DECF4< @FE] %96 E9:C5 @FE 42>6 27E6C u6==6CD H2D 42F89E DE62=:?8 E9:C5]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Love Island watch party specials at the bar Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Hinkel explains new Alzheimer's treatments during Lunch and Learn at Gothenburg YMCA Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Six local students named on UNMC spring 2026 dean's list What to know about America’s 250th celebration in your town Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal kAm'6=2DBF6K DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C {6I:?8E@? :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE[ 62C?:?8 2 DEC:<6@FE @? E96 7:CDE x>A6C:2= 32EE6C]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 82G6 FA @?6 H2=< 367@C6 A:4<:?8 FA 324<\E@\324< @FED E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^AmkAmp==6? wF?E 9:E 2 A@A 7=J E92E H2D 42F89E :? 7@F= E6CC:E@CJ 7@C E96 7:CDE @FE :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5]k^AmkAmq6??J s@?6D 5C6H 2 H2=< E@ 86E @?6 CF??6C @? 7@C {6I:?8E@?]k^Am kAmx>A6C:2= 62C?65 E96:C D64@?5 @FE 27E6C DEC:<:?8 @FE xD2:29 %@CC6K E96? 7@==@H65 H:E9 E96 E9:C5 @FE 27E6C z2??@? {2?86 8C@F?565 @FE 5@H? E9:C5 32D6]k^Am kAmx? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D64@?5[ '6=2DBF6K A:E4965 2 DEC:<6@FE 7@C E96 7:CDE @FE 367@C6 8:G:?8 FA 2 9:E 2?5 2 H2=<]k^AmkAmp 5@F3=6 A=2J 7@C {6I:?8E@? 4=@D65 @FE E96 D64@?5 :??:?8]k^AmkAmx>A6C:2= H6?E E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 5@H? 27E6C DEC:<:?8 @FE %6CC6?46 q=:G6?[ u6==6CD 2?5 w6C?2?56K]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? A:4<65 FA E96 7:CDE @FE 27E6C s@?6D 42F89E 2 A@A 7=J :? 7@F= E6CC:E@CJ]k^AmkAmu6==6CD 8@E E96 D64@?5 @FE 2E D9@CEDE@A]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K 82G6 FA 2 H2=< 3FE 62C?65 E96 E9:C5 @FE 27E6C 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^Am kAmpD E96 =625\@77 32EE6C[ '6=2DBF6K 8@E @FE 27E6C 9:EE:?8 2 A@A 7=J]k^AmkAms6?<6C 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 @? 2 8C@F?5 32== 367@C6 x>A6C:2= A:4<65 FA 324<\E@\324< DEC:<6@FED]k^Am kAm'6=2DBF6K 82G6 FA 324<\E@\324< H2=<D 367@C6 x>A6C:2= 8@E E96 32D6D =@2565 @? 2? 6CC@C 3J s@?6D 2E E9:C5 32D6]k^AmkAmx>A6C:2= D4@C65 E96 7:CDE CF? 27E6C 2 7=J 32== E@ =67E 7:6=5]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 8@E E9C66 DEC2:89E @FED E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 7@FCE9 :??:?8]k^Am kAm{2?86 D:?8=65 @? 2 =:?6 5C:G6 E@ =67E 7:6=5 3FE H2D =67E @? 32D6 27E6C q=:G6? 2?5 u6==6CD H6C6 @FE @? A@A 7=J 42E496D]k^Am kAmx>A6C:2= H6?E FA a\_ 27E6C D4@C:?8 @?6 CF? :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:7E9]k^AmkAmw6C?2?56K DE2CE65 E96 E@A @7 E96 D:IE9 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K 5C6H 2 H2=< E@ 86E EH@ CF??6CD @? 7@C {6I:?8E@?]k^AmkAms6?<6C 8C@F?565 @FE 7@C x>A6C:2=VD 7:CDE @FE 367@C6 wF?E 2?5 s@?6D DECF4< @FE]k^AmkAmp? x>A6C:2= 9@>6CF? 82G6 E96> 2 c\_ =625 :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D:IE9]k^Am kAmqCJD@? |4s@F82== DECF4< @FE :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D6G6?E9 367@C6 {2?86 8@E @? H:E9 2 D:?8=6]k^Am kAmq=:G6? 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 E@ C:89E 7:6=5]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? D4@C65 27E6C u6==6CD D:?8=65 @? 2 8C@F?5 32== E92E AFE {2?86 24C@DD 9@>6] %96 9:E 25G2?465 q=:G6? E@ E9:C5 32D6]k^AmkAmw6C?2?56K 9:E 2 8C@F?5 32== D:?8=6 E92E AFE q=:G6? :? E@ D4@C6 2 D64@?5 CF?]k^AmkAmu6==6CD H2D @FE 25G2?4:?8 E@ E9:C5 @? '6=2DBF6KVD 8C@F?5 32== D:?8=6]k^Am kAms6?<6C 8C@F?565 @FE E@ E96 D9@CEDE@A E92E 6?565 E96 82>6 H:E9 x>A6C:2= H:??:?8 c\a]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m'$] w~{s#tvtk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? =@DE E96:C 9@>6 uC:52J >2E49FA ``\e E@ w@=5C686]k^AmkAm%@C2? z;2C DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C {6I:?8E@?[ 8:G:?8 FA 7@FC DEC2:89E H2=<D E92E 82G6 w@=5C686 2 `\_ =625]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp 7:7E9 H2=< AFE w@=5C686 FA a\_ 367@C6 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E D4@C65 2 E9:C5 CF?]k^Am kAmz;2C A:E4965 2 DEC:<6@FE 7@C {6I:?8E@?VD 7:CDE @FE]k^AmkAmp 32=< 3J z;2C 82G6 w@=5C686 2 d\_ =625 367@C6 {6I:?8E@? 62C?65 E96 D64@?5 @FE]k^AmkAmw@=5C686 H6?E FA e\_ 27E6C 62C?:?8 2 H2=<]k^Am kAm'6=2DBF6K A:4<65 FA E96 E9:C5 @FE 27E6C >2<:?8 2 42E49 2E D9@CEDE@A]k^AmkAmz;2C DE2CE65 E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE H:E9 2 H2=< 367@C6 w6C?2?56K 8C@F?565 :?E@ 7:6=56CVD 49@:46] z;2C H2D @FE 25G2?4:?8 E@ D64@?5 32D6]k^Am kAms6?<6C 8@E @? 32D6 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 @? 2 9:E E@ C:89E 7:6=5]k^Am kAmw6C?2?56K D4@C65 27E6C 2 w@=5C686 6CC@C E@ AF== {6I:?8E@? 369:?5 e\` 5FC:?8 {2?86VD 2E 32E] {2?86 DECF4< @FE 7@C EH@ @FED]k^AmkAmp?E9@?J |2CE:?6K 8C@F?565 @FE E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^Am kAm|2CE:?6K 82G6 FA 2 H2=< 3FE A:4<65 FA EH@ DEC:<6@FED E@ <66A w@=5C686 7C@> D4@C:?8 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5]k^Am kAms@?6D 5C6H 2 H2=< E@ DE2CE E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D64@?5]k^AmkAmu6==6CD DECF4< @FE 7@C w@=5C686VD 7:CDE @FE]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K 9:E :? E@ 2 5@F3=6 A=2J E92E 8@E s@?6D @FE 2E D64@?5]k^AmkAm|2CE:?6K A:E4965 2 DEC:<6@FE 7@C E96 7:CDE @FE :? E96 E@A @7 E96 E9:C5]k^AmkAmw@=5C686 8@E @?6 CF??6C @? H:E9 2 D:?8=6 @? 2 8C@F?5 32==]k^Am kAmp 5@F3=6 A=2J 7@C {6I:?8E@? <6AE w@=5C686 7C@> D4@C:?8]k^AmkAmw@=5C686 DE2CE65 H:E9 2 DEC:<6@FE 282:?DE p?86= #F:K]k^AmkAmz;2C 5C6H 2 H2=< 367@C6 w6C?2?56K H2D @FE @? 2 A@A 7=J E@ C:89E 7:6=5] z;2C H2D 42F89E DE62=:?8 D64@?5 32D6 E@ 6?5 E96 E9:C5 :??:?8]k^Am kAms6?<6C 42F89E 2 A@A 7=J :? 7@F= E6CC:E@CJ 7@C {6I:?8E@?VD 7:CDE @FE]k^AmkAmw6C?2?56K 42F89E E96 D64@?5 @FE :? 46?E6C 7:6=5 367@C6 {6I:?8E@?VD 5676?D6 76== 2A2CE]k^Am kAmw@=5C686 D4@C65 7@FC CF?D E@ =625 `_\` :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7@FCE9]k^Am kAms6?<6C 2?5 {2?86 5C6H H2=<D E@ 86E EH@ CF??6CD @? :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7@FCE9]k^AmkAm|2CE:?6K 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 E@ 86E 32D6D =@2565]k^AmkAms@?6D 5C6H 2 H2=< E92E 82G6 {6I:?8E@? 2 7@C465 CF? D4@C65]k^AmkAm{2?86 D4@C65 27E6C u6==6CD H2D @FE @? 2 D24C:7:46 7=J E@ C:89E 7:6=5]k^Am kAmw@=5C686 62C?65 E96 D64@?5 @FE 27E6C '6=2DBF6K A@AA65 @FE E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^AmkAm#F:K 5C6H 2 H2=< E92E 8@E E96 32D6D =@2565 367@C6 }@6 v2C:42 8C@F?565 @FE E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 7@FCE9]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? 42>6 369:?5 `_\d E@ DE2CE E96 7:7E9 :??:?8]k^AmkAmw@=5C686 D4@C65 @?6 CF? :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:7E9]k^Am kAmpD E96 =625\@77 32EE6C[ w6C?2?56K DECF4< @FE] s6?<6C 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 H2=<]k^Am kAm{2?86 2?5 |2CE:?6K 9:E A@A 7=:6D 7@C 324<\E@\324< @FED E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 7:7E9]k^AmkAm|2CE:?6K 82G6 FA 2 H2=< 3FE {6I:?8E@? 8@E E96 E9C66 @FED E@ <66A w@=5C686 7C@> D4@C:?8]k^AmkAmx? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D:IE9[ s@?6D 82G6 w@=5C686 E96:C 7:CDE @FE 27E6C 9:EE:?8 2 A@A 7=J E@ =67E 7:6=5]k^Am kAmu6==6CD 9:E 2 8C@F?56C 2?5 C624965 @? 2 w@=5C686 6CC@C] w6 DE@=6 9:D H2J E@ E9:C5 32D6]k^Am kAm'6=2DBF6K D:?8=65 5@H? 7:CDE 32D6 E92E AFE u6==6CD 24C@DD 9@>6] {6I:?8E@? 42>6 369:?5 ``\e]k^AmkAm#F:K DECF4< @FE E@ 8:G6 w@=5C686 EH@ @FED]k^AmkAm%96 82>6 6?565 27E6C v2C4:2 8C@F?565 @FE]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' Time to move on and get ready for the round of 32 in what could be the most critical moment in U.S. soccer history. Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Lexington takes on No. 1 Holdrege Wednesday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the 14U tournament semifinal in Holdrege. Lexington Legion juniors go 0-3 at Grand Island tournament GRAND ISLAND — The Lexington Legion juniors faced tough competition this past weekend at the Grand Island tournament. They brought home a 0-3 … Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The Overton Bandit seniors picked up their first win this season Wednesday after downing Cozad Reds 12-4 in Cozad. Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Nebraska football unveiled redesigned uniforms at its "Red Sea Rising" announcement Saturday with new-look numbers and pants. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video 'I've always had some nerves" - Serena Williams on Wimbledon singles return. ‘DISASTROUS World Cup’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi BLASTS FIFA Over Travel Chaos In During WC ‘DISASTROUS World Cup’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi BLASTS FIFA Over Travel Chaos In During WC 'Couple bags of chips, some sweets - I'm good to go' - Sabalenka on getting over defeats. 'Couple bags of chips, some sweets - I'm good to go' - Sabalenka on getting over defeats. USMNT suffers 'gut punch' in group stage finale, but Pulisic returns USMNT suffers 'gut punch' in group stage finale, but Pulisic returns