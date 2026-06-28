Top Story Spotlight Overton Bandit's seniors use sixth inning to defeat Kearny Jersey's seniors 11-3 Jessica Kennedy Jun 28, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Overton seniors picked up their second win of the season after defeating Kearney Jersey's seniors 11-3 Sunday in Kearney.kAm%C:AA s2G6?A@CE E9C6H D6G6? DEC:<6@FED[ 82G6 FA D:I H2=<D[ 2==@H65 EH@ 9:ED 2?5 EH@ CF? E@ 36 D4@C65 :? 2 =:EE=6 @G6C EH@ :??:?8D] k^AmkAm"F:? ~36C8 42>6 :? 2D 2 C6=:67 A:E496C[ E9C@H:?8 D6G6? DEC:<6@FED]k^AmkAm~36C8 82G6 FA EH@ H2=<D[ @?6 9:E 2?5 2==@H65 @?6 CF? D4@C65]k^Am kAmx? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE[ ~36C8 8@E @? H:E9 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Love Island watch party specials at the bar Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Hinkel explains new Alzheimer's treatments during Lunch and Learn at Gothenburg YMCA Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Six local students named on UNMC spring 2026 dean's list What to know about America’s 250th celebration in your town Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal kAmz62C?6J DECF4< @FE E96 ?6IE E9C66 32EE6CD]k^AmkAms2G6?A@CE 82G6 FA 2 H2=< E@ E96 =625\@77 32EE6C :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE 367@C6 A:4<:?8 FA 324<\E@\324< DEC:<6@FED]k^AmkAmp EC:A=6 32D6 9:E AFE z62C?6J FA `\_]k^AmkAms2G6?A@CE 62C?65 E96 E9:C5 @FE 27E6C 2 DEC:<6@FE E@ 4=@D6 E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^Am kAmy2IJ? |J6CD 9:E 2 7=J 32== 5@H? 7:CDE 32D6 7@C z62C?6JVD 7:CDE @FE :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5]k^AmkAms2G6?A@CE D:?8=65 @? 2 8C@F?5 32== E@ E9:C5 32D6 367@C6 vC6JD@? |4u2C=2?5 5C6H 2 H2=<] s2G6?A@CE DE@=6 9:D H2J E@ E9:C5 32D6 367@C6 D4@C:?8 E96 EJ:?8 CF? @? 2 z62C?6J 6CC@C]k^Am kAm$9265J? $49C6:?6C DECF4< @FE 367@C6 w2J56? |@?E6D 8@E @FE @? 2 5C@AA65 E9:C5 DEC:<6]k^AmkAms2G6?A@CE 62C?65 324<\E@\324< @FED @? DEC:<6@FED :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D64@?5 367@C6 8:G:?8 FA EH@ H2=<D 2?5 2 9:E 3J A:E49]k^Am kAm%96 D64@?5 :??:?8 4=@D65 @FE 27E6C s2G6?A@CE A:E4965 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^AmkAm~36C8 <:4<65 @77 E96 E9:C5 :??:?8 H:E9 2 EC:A=6 32D6 9:E E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^AmkAmz6DE@? q62G6CD 925 2 D24C:7:46 3F?E E@ E96 z62C?6J A:E496C 7@C 2? @FE[ 3FE E96 9:E AFE ~36C8 24C@DD 9@>6 7@C E96 =625:?8 CF?]k^Am kAm!C6DE@? q62EE:6 7=6H @FE E@ =67E 7:6=5 7@C z62C?6JVD D64@?5 @FE] $>:E9 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 D:?8=6]k^Am kAm|J6CD 7=6H @FE E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 7@C E96 E9:C5 @FE]k^AmkAms2G6?A@CE 82G6 FA 2 H2=< 367@C6 86EE:?8 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^AmkAmz62C?6J D4@C65 E96 EJ:?8 CF? 27E6C 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E E@ C:89E 7:6=5]k^AmkAmp D64@?5 H2=< 7C@> s2G6?A@CE 82G6 z62C?6J EH@ CF??6CD @?] ~G6CE@? 492?865 A:E496CD 2?5 ~36C8 E@@< E96 >@F?5]k^Am kAm~36C8 82G6 FA 2 H2=< E@ 8:G6 z62C?6J 32D6D =@2565 367@C6 56=:G6C:?8 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmq62G6CD 42F89E 2 7=J 32== :? 46?E6C 7:6=5 E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 E9:C5 :??:?8]k^AmkAms2G6?A@CE 2?5 |4u2C=2?5 8@E @? H:E9 D:?8=6 32D6 9:ED] $49C6:?6C 8C@F?565 @FE]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? H6?E FA b\a 27E6C s2G6?A@CE D4@C65 @? 2 A2DD65 32==]k^AmkAmz62C?6J 62C?65 324<\E@\324< @FED 27E6C DEC:<:?8 @FE ~36C8 2?5 86EE:?8 q62G6CD @FE @? 2 7=J @FE E@ 7:CDE 32D6]k^AmkAm~36C8 A:E4965 E9C66 DEC:<6@FED :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7@FCE9 2?5 82G6 FA @?6 9:E 2?5 @?6 H2=<]k^Am kAmq62EE:6 =65 @77 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 E@ C:89E 7:6=5]k^Am kAmp? 6CC@C @? 2 8C@F?5 32== 3J $>:E9 AFE q62EE:6 :? E@ D4@C6]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? =65 d\a 27E6C $>:E9 D4@C65 @? 2? 6CC@C 3J z62C?6JVD D9@CEDE@A] |J6CD 8C@F?565 @FE]k^AmkAms2G6?A@CE 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 5@F3=6 32D6 9:E E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 367@C6 |4u2C=2?5 H2D 9:E 3J 2 A:E49]k^AmkAmz62C?6J 62C?65 E96:C D64@?5 @FE 27E6C 42E49:?8 s2G6?A@CE DE62=:?8 E9:C5 32D6 5FC:?8 $49C6:?6CVD 2E 32E] $49C6:?6C 5C6H 2 H2=<]k^Am kAm%96 E@A @7 E96 7:7E9 4@?4=F565 27E6C ~H6? q2F6C DECF4< @FE]k^Am kAm~36C8 62C?65 EH@ @FED @? DEC:<6@FED 5FC:?8 2 E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 5@H? :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:7E9]k^AmkAm~36C8 5C6H 2 H2=< E@ DE2CE E96 D:IE9 :??:?8 2?5 q62G6C H2=<65 27E6C 36:?8 9:E 3J 2 A:E49]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? H6?E FA e\a 27E6C ~36C8 DE@=6 E9:C5 E96? 9@>6 @? 2 H:=5 A:E49] q62EE:6 5C6H 2 H2=<]k^Am kAm$>:E9 925 2? #qx D:?8=6 E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 E92E AFE q62G6CD 24C@DD 9@>6]k^AmkAm|J6CD 9:E 2 8C@F?5 32== D:?8=6 E92E AFE ~G6CE@? FA g\a 27E6C q62EE:6 4C@DD65 9@>6]k^Am kAms2G6?A@CE D:?8=65 5@H? E9:C5 32D6 E@ 8:G6 ~G6CE@? 32D6D =@2565 H:E9 ?@ @FED]k^AmkAm|4u2C=2?5 9:E 2 EH@\CF? #qx D:?8=6 5@H? E9:C5 32D6] $>:E9 D4@C65 2?5 |J6CD 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 CF? D4@C65 27E6C 2 z62C?6J 6CC@C]k^Am kAm$49C6:?6C 8@E @? 27E6C 2? 6CC@C 7@C 32D6D =@2565]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? =65 ``\a 27E6C s2G6?A@CE D4@C65 @? 2 A2DD65 32== 5FC:?8 ~36C8VD 2E 32E]k^AmkAm~36C8 DECF4< @FE 2?5 q62G6CD H2D @FE @? 2 5C@AA65 E9:C5 DEC:<6 E@ 6?5 E96 E@A @7 E96 D:IE9]k^Am kAm%H@ ~G6CE@? 6CC@CD :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D:IE9 82G6 z62C?6J 2 CF? D4@C65]k^Am kAm%96 82>6 6?565 H:E9 ~G6CE@? H:??:?8 ``\b 27E6C ~36C8 62C?65 E96 E9:C5 @FE @? 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^Am kAm~G6CE@? H:== 9@DE z62C?6J %F6D52J[ yF=J f 2E e A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' Time to move on and get ready for the round of 32 in what could be the most critical moment in U.S. soccer history. Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Lexington takes on No. 1 Holdrege Wednesday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the 14U tournament semifinal in Holdrege. Lexington Legion juniors go 0-3 at Grand Island tournament GRAND ISLAND — The Lexington Legion juniors faced tough competition this past weekend at the Grand Island tournament. They brought home a 0-3 … Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The Overton Bandit seniors picked up their first win this season Wednesday after downing Cozad Reds 12-4 in Cozad. Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Nebraska football unveiled redesigned uniforms at its "Red Sea Rising" announcement Saturday with new-look numbers and pants. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video 'I've always had some nerves" - Serena Williams on Wimbledon singles return. ‘DISASTROUS World Cup’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi BLASTS FIFA Over Travel Chaos In During WC ‘DISASTROUS World Cup’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi BLASTS FIFA Over Travel Chaos In During WC 'Couple bags of chips, some sweets - I'm good to go' - Sabalenka on getting over defeats. 'Couple bags of chips, some sweets - I'm good to go' - Sabalenka on getting over defeats. USMNT suffers 'gut punch' in group stage finale, but Pulisic returns USMNT suffers 'gut punch' in group stage finale, but Pulisic returns