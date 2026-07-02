Morton singled on an RBI ground ball to center field. Vacura scored.

Cozad got Grady Puls out on second base to end the top of the first.

Ashton Osborn kicked off the bottom of the first with a double base hit.

He advanced to third before taking home plate on a wild pitch.

Armagost reached on an error before Austin Feik drew a walk.

Cozad pulled behind 5-2 after Armagost scored on an error at third base.

Smith grounded into fielder's choice that got Schneider out at second.

Feik scored on a wild pitch before Groteluschen drew a walk.

JD Buhring struck out to close out the first inning.

Alec Osborn took the mound to start the second inning, giving up three walks.

Cochrane scored on a wild pitch to extend Hi-Line's lead to 6-3.

Hi-Line led 7-3 after Oaklund hit a ground ball and reached on an error that put Mole across home.

Vacura got the bases loaded after being hit by a pitch.

Cozad put Feik in to pitch. He gave up a run on an error.

T Hagan singled on a ground ball that put one run in. Hi-Line led 9-3.

Puls hit a line drive single to left field that put Vacura and Brell across home.

Cozad picked up their first out after Morton grounded out to Feik.

Hi-Line got the bases loaded after Cochrane drew a walk.