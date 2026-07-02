COZAD — Cozad Reds seniors captured their first win of the season Tuesday after defeating Hi-Line 9-1 in a game that began June 25.
The June 25 game was called due to weather in the bottom of the third inning and was finished Tuesday, June 30.
Cozad led 3-0 before the game was called and began with Chayden Hoffmaster at the plate Tuesday.
Hoffmaster singled on a ground ball to short left field that put Ashton Osborn in to score.
Ethan Atchison put the ball into play on a fly to left field.
Brayden Barber doubled to center field that put Hoffmaster and Atchison across home. Cozad led 6-0.
Braedon Groteluschen struck out and Myles Ide grounded out to give Hi-Line back-to-back outs.
Cozad went up 7-0 after Barber stole home on a wild pitch during Ryder Armagost's at bat. Armagost drew a walk.
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Mathew Arndt drew a walk to give Cozad two runners on.
Krasen Smith scored to put Cozad up 8-0 during Ross' single base hit.
Osborn hit a pop fly for Hi-Line's third out to close the third inning.
Brody Diefenbaugh started off with a line drive single to left field in the top of the fourth.
Diefenbaugh stole his way to third base before scoring on an error.
Hoffmaster struck out Ben Morton before striking out Niemeier.
Karter Tilson grounded out to third base.
Hi-Line put Beitler on the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Hoffmaster singled to center field before being tagged out advancing to second base.
Atchison followed with a single on a ground ball.
Barber flew out to center field to give Hi-Line two outs.
Groteluschen drew a walk before Hi-Line snagged the third out.
In the top of the fifth, Hoffmaster struck out back-to-back batters before giving up a hit.
Beitler got on with a single on a ground ball.
Moler grounded out to Ross at shortstop.
In the bottom of the fifth, Armagost drew a walk.
The game ended after Arndt hit an RBI single down third base. Armagost scored the winning run.
Cozad won 9-1 before preparing for the second game.
GAME 2
Cozad and Hi-Line combined to score 35 runs in a high hitting matchup, where Hi-Line pulled off the 20-15 victory.
JP Schneider took the mound for Cozad to start the top of the first inning.
He gave up a hit to Morton, a hit on a bunt by Kane Cochrane and a walk to Moler.
Schneider earned the first out after striking out Tilson.
Morton scored the first run on a wild pitch during Will Oaklund's at bat. Oaklund walked.
A Vacura drew a walk that gave Cochrane a forced run scored.
The second out for Cozad came after a strikeout against Liam Brell.
Hi-Line went up 4-0 after back-to-back walks.
Morton singled on an RBI ground ball to center field. Vacura scored.
Cozad got Grady Puls out on second base to end the top of the first.
Ashton Osborn kicked off the bottom of the first with a double base hit.
He advanced to third before taking home plate on a wild pitch.
Armagost reached on an error before Austin Feik drew a walk.
Cozad pulled behind 5-2 after Armagost scored on an error at third base.
Smith grounded into fielder's choice that got Schneider out at second.
Feik scored on a wild pitch before Groteluschen drew a walk.
JD Buhring struck out to close out the first inning.
Alec Osborn took the mound to start the second inning, giving up three walks.
Cochrane scored on a wild pitch to extend Hi-Line's lead to 6-3.
Hi-Line led 7-3 after Oaklund hit a ground ball and reached on an error that put Mole across home.
Vacura got the bases loaded after being hit by a pitch.
Cozad put Feik in to pitch. He gave up a run on an error.
T Hagan singled on a ground ball that put one run in. Hi-Line led 9-3.
Puls hit a line drive single to left field that put Vacura and Brell across home.
Cozad picked up their first out after Morton grounded out to Feik.
Hi-Line got the bases loaded after Cochrane drew a walk.
Moler was hit by a pitch to put Hagan in to score.
Another walk for Hi-Line put the Bulls up 13-3.
Cochrane scored on a passed ball during Oaklund's at bat. Oaklund walked.
The top of the second inning closed after Vacura grounded into a double play.
Tanner Barnes led off with a single on a line drive to right field.
Ashton Osborn hit to third base that got Barnes out taking second base.
Cozad got two runners on after Alec Osborn singled to center field.
Cozad scored back-to-back runs to close the gap to nine runs.
Smith turned a ground ball single into an RBI that put Feik across home.
Barber hit a pop fly to center field and reached on an error. Bo Schneider scored as Cozad pulled within seven.
The second inning closed after Buhring grounded out.
Barber took the mound for Cozad to start the third inning.
He gave up back-to-back outs before Puls grounded into fielder's choice. Brell was out taking third base.
A walk by Morton gave Hi-Line bases loaded.
Cochrane hit an infield fly to second base for Cozad's second out.
Cozad gave up three straight walks as Hi-Line pulled away 17-7.
In the bottom of the third, Barnes started with a ground ball hit and reached on the Hi-Line error.
Ashton Osborn was hit by a pitch before Alec Osborn struck out.
Armagost picked up a two-run RBI after a ground ball hit that put Barnes and Osborn across home.
Cozad pulled behind by eight runs.
Feik drew a walk before Armagost scored on a Hi-Line error.
Smith followed with a walk to get the bases loaded for Cozad.
Cozad came behind 17-10 before Arndt and Buhring got out.
Brell started the top of the fourth with a walk.
Hagan lined out to Feik at first base for Cozad's first out.
Cooper Knackstedt drew a walk and Morton followed with a walk.
Beitler scored on a wild pitch to put Hi-Line up 18-10.
Arndt earned Cozad's second out after striking out Cochrane.
Knackstedt scored during Moler's ground ball hit and a Cozad error.
Hi-Line led 20-10 after Tilson singled on a line drive to center field. Morton scored.
Arndt struck out Oaklund to close out the top of the fourth.
Cozad scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth, but it wasn't enough to pull off the comeback.
Hi-Line won 20-15.
UPCOMING GAMES
Cozad will travel to Broken Bow Monday, July 6 at 7 p.m.
Hi-Line takes on Cambridge/Arapahoe Tuesday, July 7 in a doubleheader that starts at 5:30 p.m.