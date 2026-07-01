Hastings scored three runs to pull behind 5-4.

Rodriguez struck out as the lead-off batter in the bottom of the second before Velasquez drew a walk.

Denker reached first base after an error by Hastings on a ground ball.

Martinez doubled on a fly ball hit to right field that put two runs in.

Lange followed with a double base hit to left field that gave Lexington an 8-4 lead after Martinez scored.

Dones earned a trip after being hit by a pitch.

Hastings earned their second out after striking out Ruiz.

Hernandez hit a single RBI to left field. Lange scored on the throw to give Lexington a five-run lead.

Lexington got the bases loaded after Edeal drew a walk.

Rodriguez drove in two runs after a double hit to center field. Dones and Hernandez scored.

Lexington went up 11-4 before Velasquez got out on a fly ball to shortstop.

Toran Kjar started on the mound for Lexington in the top of the third inning.

Lexington earned back-to-back outs on ground outs.

Hastings got two on after a hit by pitch and a walk.

A third ground out ended the top of the third.

Denker started the bottom of the third with a walk.

Kjar doubled on a fly ball to left field that put Denker in to score.