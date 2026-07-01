The Lexington Heartland Chevrolet Legion juniors ended an eight-game losing streak Tuesday after beating Hastings 13-4 at home.
After Hastings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Lexington drove in five runs to jump ahead.
Kaden Barkmeier started on the mound for Lexington. He gave up four straight walks that gave Hastings the 1-0 lead.
Barkmeier pitched back-to-back strikeouts before Angel Ruiz caught the third out in right field.
Jared Hernandez led off with a single before Drexton Edeal drew a walk.
Miguel Rodriguez got on after being hit by a pitch to give Lexington bases loaded.
Mason Velasquez drew a walk that earned Lexington a forced run scored. Hernandez scored.
A walk for Liam Denker put Lexington up 2-1 after Edeal scored the forced run.
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Anthony Martinez and Kannon Lange struck out to give Hastings back-to-back outs.
Benny Dones drew a walk that put Rodriguez across home.
Ruiz safely made it to first base after a passed ball on a dropped third strike. The error gave Lexington a 4-1 lead after Velasquez sprinted to home plate.
Hernandez singled on a grounder to center field that put in one run.
The first inning closed out after Edeal struck out.
Barkmeier hit the lead-off batter by pitch in the top of the second inning before giving up a walk.
Edeal got the first out on a ground ball thrown to Lange at first base.
A second hit by pitch gave Hastings bases loaded.
Hastings scored three runs to pull behind 5-4.
Rodriguez struck out as the lead-off batter in the bottom of the second before Velasquez drew a walk.
Denker reached first base after an error by Hastings on a ground ball.
Martinez doubled on a fly ball hit to right field that put two runs in.
Lange followed with a double base hit to left field that gave Lexington an 8-4 lead after Martinez scored.
Dones earned a trip after being hit by a pitch.
Hastings earned their second out after striking out Ruiz.
Hernandez hit a single RBI to left field. Lange scored on the throw to give Lexington a five-run lead.
Lexington got the bases loaded after Edeal drew a walk.
Rodriguez drove in two runs after a double hit to center field. Dones and Hernandez scored.
Lexington went up 11-4 before Velasquez got out on a fly ball to shortstop.
Toran Kjar started on the mound for Lexington in the top of the third inning.
Lexington earned back-to-back outs on ground outs.
Hastings got two on after a hit by pitch and a walk.
A third ground out ended the top of the third.
Denker started the bottom of the third with a walk.
Kjar doubled on a fly ball to left field that put Denker in to score.
Lexington led 13-4 after Kjar scored on a passed ball before Dones drew a walk.
Ruiz flew out to center field for the second out before Hernandez walked.
Hastings ended the third inning after Edeal flew out to left field.
Lexington earned back-to-back outs to start the top of the fourth.
Landon Soncksen to the mound for Lexington.
An error for Lexington followed by a double base hit got two runners on for Hastings.
Soncksen pitched a strikeout to close the game 13-4 in the top of the fourth.