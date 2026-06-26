Top Story Spotlight Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Jessica Kennedy Jun 26, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a conditional use permit submitted by Henry Arriaza for a storefront church at 517 N. Washington St.kAm%96 #@4< @7 w@C63 !6?E64@DE2= r9FC49VD 4FCC6?E =@42E:@? :D d_b }] (2D9:?8E@? $E]k^AmkAmr:EJ r=6C< q:== qC64<D 25G:D65 E96 4@F?4:= E92E E96 !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@? G@E65 c\a E@ C64@>>6?5 56?J:?8 E96 A6C>:E 2E :ED yF?6 b >66E:?8]k^AmkAmqC64<D D2:5 E96 4:EJ @77:46 C646:G65 >F=E:A=6 42==D 7C@> >6>36CD @7 E96 AF3=:4 H9@ D2:5 E96J H2?E65 E@ D66 >@C6 4@>>6C46 :? 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Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. 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