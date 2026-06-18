Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 Jessica Kennedy Jun 18, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 10 Bandit Owen Bauer slides into home plate for a score in the top of the third inning against Cozad Reds Wednesday in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Tripp Davenport slings in a strike for a strikeout in the bottom of the second inning against Cozad Wednesday in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Alec Osborn pitches a strike in the first inning Wednesday against Overton in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Bandit Quin Oberg swings a line drive in to center field that put two runs across home for Overton in the top of the third inning Wednesday against Cozad in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Bandit Keston Beavers hits a ground ball in the top of the second inning Wednesday against Cozad in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Chayden Hoffmaster draws back to throw a pitch in the top of the fourth inning against Overton Wednesday in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Ashton Osborn throws to first base in an attempt to get the out against Overton Wednesday in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Bandit Preston Beattie hits a single base ground ball in the top of the third inning Wednesday in Overton's 12-4 win over Cozad in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Mathew Arndt readies for a pitch in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday evening against Overton in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Overton Bandit seniors picked up their first win this season Wednesday after downing Cozad Reds 12-4 in Cozad.kAmr@K25 :D DE:== D62C49:?8 7@C E96:C 7:CDE H:?[ 72==:?8 E@ 2 _\b C64@C5]k^AmkAmr@K25 DE2CE65 p=64 ~D3@C? @? E96 >@F?5]k^AmkAm~D3@C? 82G6 FA 2 9:E E@ "F:? ~36C8] ~36C8 9:E 2 =:?6 5C:G6 E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^AmkAm~36C8 DE@=6 D64@?5 2?5 25G2?465 E@ E9:C5 @? E96 E9C@H 5@H? 6CC@C 367@C6 >2<:?8 9:D H2J 24C@DD 9@>6 A=2E6]k^Am kAmr@K25 8C23365 E96:C 7:CDE @FE 2D !C6DE@? q62EE:6 9:E 2 A@A 7=J E@ |J=6D x56 2E 7:CDE 32D6]k^Am People are also reading… The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Johnson Lake tests positive for E. 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Her son was born at 2.5 pounds. Now he’s a Super Bowl champion. Stacy Gooden-Crandle would have never guessed when her son was born that he'd grow up to be a Super Bowl champion. Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors shut out Broken Bow Post 126 15-0 Monday in Lexington. Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home The Lexington Legion Heartland Chevrolet juniors won their mid-week matchup 15-5 over Imperial Wednesday in Lexington. 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