Three members of the Daughters of the American Revolution visited Lexington Public Library on Wednesday, July 1, for an America-themed story time that focused on the importance of family history and American independence.
Parents and children filled the library's meeting room, prompting staff to bring in additional seating.
Patriotic inflatable decorations, streamers, balloons and tablecloths transformed the space into an Independence Day celebration.
The program began with an animated video that introduced children to the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
The video explained rights in simple terms, telling children that "rights are what you have the freedom to do."
Three DAR representatives presented the main portion of the program.
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Sandy Mittelstaedt portrayed George Washington, Tracy Lichtenwalter portrayed Betsy Ross, and Marge Bader, dressed as a Revolutionary War soldier, shared the stories of two Revolutionary patriots.
Mittelstaedt encouraged attendees to take part in the City of Lexington's fireworks celebration at Veterans Memorial Pavilion later that evening.
She also invited families to stop by the Dawson County Historical Museum before the celebration to watch DAR members and museum staff bury a time capsule.
Lichtenwalter told children that, according to the popular story, George Washington asked Betsy Ross to create the first official American flag and originally wanted it to feature six-pointed stars.
"Betsy said, 'I can make a five-pointed star with just one cut,'" Lichtenwalter said.
She folded a piece of paper into a point and made a single cut with a pair of scissors. When she unfolded the paper, it revealed a perfect five-pointed star, drawing gasps of amazement from the children.
Bader shared the stories of James Taylor and Hugh Moss, who lived in the same era as George Washington.
She explained that she discovered her connection to the two patriots while applying for membership in the DAR, which required her to document her ancestry.
Bader encouraged children to ask their parents and grandparents about their own family histories so they could one day pass those stories on to future generations.
The program concluded with the Pledge of Allegiance after a guest requested it be recited in both English and Spanish. Participants also sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Following story time, families enjoyed refreshments that included fruit kabobs, Rice Krispies treats, cookies, crackers, meat and cheese.
In observance of Independence Day, the Lexington Public Library will be closed July 3-4.