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Three members of the Daughters of the American Revolution visited Lexington Public Library on Wednesday, July 1, for an America-themed story time that focused on the importance of family history and American independence.

Parents and children filled the library's meeting room, prompting staff to bring in additional seating.

Patriotic inflatable decorations, streamers, balloons and tablecloths transformed the space into an Independence Day celebration.

The program began with an animated video that introduced children to the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The video explained rights in simple terms, telling children that "rights are what you have the freedom to do."

Three DAR representatives presented the main portion of the program.

Sandy Mittelstaedt portrayed George Washington, Tracy Lichtenwalter portrayed Betsy Ross, and Marge Bader, dressed as a Revolutionary War soldier, shared the stories of two Revolutionary patriots.

Mittelstaedt encouraged attendees to take part in the City of Lexington's fireworks celebration at Veterans Memorial Pavilion later that evening.

She also invited families to stop by the Dawson County Historical Museum before the celebration to watch DAR members and museum staff bury a time capsule.

Lichtenwalter told children that, according to the popular story, George Washington asked Betsy Ross to create the first official American flag and originally wanted it to feature six-pointed stars.