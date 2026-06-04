Top Story Spotlight Local athletes selected to play in New West All-Star volleyball and basketball games Jessica Kennedy Jun 4, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual New West All-Star Classic volleyball games take place Wednesday, June 17 at Minden High School.kAm%96 u@CE z62C?J r@?76C6?46 GD] #6AF3=:42? !=2:?D p4E:G:E:6D r@?76C6?46 7246\@77 2E c A]>] H:E9 $@FE9H6DE r@?76C6?46 GD] {@F!=2EE6 r@?76C6?46 E@ 7@==@H]k^AmkAm%96 H:??6C 36EH66? 6249 82>6 H:== A=2J :? E96 492>A:@?D9:A >2E49 :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles LINCOLN — It's been 17 long years since Lexington High School has brought home a champion title in girls tennis. Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Lexington UniFut's 14U boys Los Hermanos went undefeated to win the Real Colorado Cup in Colorado over Memorial Day weekend. Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Cozad graduate Olliver Davis earned the CSO All-Star most valuable player Friday, May 29 during the annual basketball games in Cambridge. Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal OMAHA — Hi-Line senior Cooper Knackstedt capped his career as the Class D pole vault state runner-up Saturday during the Class D State Champio… Lexington juniors baseball wins doubleheader over McCook MCCOOK — Lexington Heartland Chevrolet Post 111 juniors won 8-4 in both games of their doubleheader Wednesday over McCook FCB juniors in McCook. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Ranking the top five stadiums at the 2026 World Cup See NBA's Jalen Brunson in his early days Spotlight See NBA's Jalen Brunson in his early days Shohei Ohtani Just Made MLB History Again! Shohei Ohtani Just Made MLB History Again! 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