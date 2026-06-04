Top Story Spotlight Lexington 14U baseball downs Cozad 15-1, falls to Norton and Gothenburg Jessica Kennedy Jun 4, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Lexington's Bryson McDougall readies for a pitch in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday against Gothenburg in Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Kelsey Stolp Gothenburg's Cameron Holt prepares to pitch in the bottom of the second inning Wednesday against Lexington in Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Kelsey Stolp Lexington's Oliver Fellers watches as a ball crosses the plate too high Wednesday against Gothenburg in Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Kelsey Stolp Lexington's Jeremiah Gaines readies for a pitch in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday evening against Gothenburg in Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Kelsey Stolp Gothenburg's Gared Sabin readies for a pitch during a 14U baseball game Wednesday evening against Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Kelsey Stolp Lexington's Landon Soncksen awaits a pitch in the bottom of the second inning against Gothenburg Wednesday evening in Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Kelsey Stolp Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington 14U Pony baseball team went 1-2 this week, falling to Norton on Tuesday, Gothenburg on Wednesday and won over Cozad Thursday evening.kAm{6I:?8E@? =@DE h\g 282:?DE }@CE@?[ =@DE h\e E@ v@E96?3FC8 2?5 56762E65 r@K25 `d\`]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m'$] r~+psk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr@@A6C qFCE@? H2D E96 DE2CE:?8 A:E496C 7@C r@K25[ 8:G:?8 FA E9C66 9:ED 2?5 H2=< E92E 82G6 r@K25 2 `\_ =625 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^Am kAmp7E6C {2?5@? $@?4<D6? 8@E @? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles LINCOLN — It's been 17 long years since Lexington High School has brought home a champion title in girls tennis. Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Lexington UniFut's 14U boys Los Hermanos went undefeated to win the Real Colorado Cup in Colorado over Memorial Day weekend. Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Cozad graduate Olliver Davis earned the CSO All-Star most valuable player Friday, May 29 during the annual basketball games in Cambridge. 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