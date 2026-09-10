Spotlight Top Story Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Jessica Kennedy Sep 10, 2026 Sep 10, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coming off of a 9-8 loss to Minden last week, Lexington found their first junior varsity win of the season Monday over Gothenburg.kAm%96 |:?FE6>6? H@? bd\aa @G6C E96 $H656D]k^AmkAm!65C@ r232==6C@ 8@E E96 |:?FE6>6? @? E96 3@2C5 7:CDE H:E9 2 E@F495@H? CF?[ 3FE v@E96?3FC8 7@==@H65 H:E9 E96:C @H? D4@C6]k^Am Lexington’s Pedro Caballero (20) runs the ball in for a touchdown in the Minutemen’s Monday win over Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy kAm%96 $H656D ;F>A65 E@ 2? g\f =625 27E6C 4@>A=6E:?8 2 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@? 27E6C qC25J r@C?H6==’D E@F495@H? CF?]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? 42>6 4=@D6 E@ D4@C:?8[ 3FE 2? :?E6C46AE:@? 3J qC:892> #:4=6J DE@AA65 E96 |:?FE6>6? 5C:G6]k^Am People are also reading… Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday Osborn discusses Tyson closure, outsourcing and agriculture at Johnson Lake Police identify Omaha man who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot in standoff Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday ‘We knew we had work to do’: When the world changed, the Journal Star went to work. Lexington boys tennis finishes fourth at Kearney Invite Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule Propp sisters combine for 22 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday FOOTBALL: Cozad defends gridiron 45-7 against Kearney Catholic Missing central Nebraska teen prompts law enforcement plea ‘It’s what I want to do forever’: UNK student Ryan Arbuthnot finds his future on the family ranch Lexington city tax rate to fall under proposed budget Lexington’s Landon Soncksen (6) makes a completion to Vince Fago for a Minutemen touchdown Monday in their win over Gothenburg in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy kAm':?46 u28@ C66=65 :? 2 A2DD 7C@> {2?5@? $@?4<D6? 7@C 2 |:?FE6>6? E@F495@H?[ AFEE:?8 {6I:?8E@? FA `c\g]k^Am Lexington’s Vince Fago (19) makes the catch before running the ball up the Minutemen sideline for a touchdown Monday against Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmv@E96?3FC8 7F>3=65 E96 32== E92E H2D C64@G6C65 3J {6I:?8E@?] {6I:?8E@? FD65 E96 EFC?@G6C E@ =625 a_\g]k^AmkAmp==6? wF?E 925 2 `c\J2C5 CF? 367@C6 E2<:?8 E96 32== @? E96 ?6IE D?2A :?E@ E96 6?5K@?6] p=6I:D p=G:5C6K >256 E96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<[ 8:G:?8 {6I:?8E@? 2 EH@ A@DD6DD:@? =625]k^Am Lexington’s Allen Hunt (26) scores his first of two touchdowns in the Minutemen’s win over Gothenburg Monday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy kAmv@E96?3FC8 3C@F89E E96 D4@C6 324< E@ @?6 A@DD6DD:@? 27E6C #:4=6J 925 2 C646AE:@? 5@H? E96 $H656 D:56=:?6 2?5 7@F?5 E96 6?5K@?6]k^Am kAm%96 $H656D 2EE6>AE65 2 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?[ 3FE E96 A2DD H2D 3C@<6? FA :? E96 6?5K@?6]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? ;F>A65 324< E@ 2 EH@ A@DD6DD:@? =625 27E6C r@@A6C qFCE@? C2? E96 32== FA E96 $H656 D:56=:?6] %96 |:?FE6>6? =65 af\`c :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night. Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Lexington boys tennis finishes fourth at Kearney Invite The Lexington Minutemen tennis team competed Saturday at the Kearney doubles invite. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trae Taylor talks about Millard South's win over Elkhorn South CFB Week 2 Predictions: Texas and Ohio State Headline Busy Saturday Slate CFB Week 2 Predictions: Texas and Ohio State Headline Busy Saturday Slate Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's sweep of New Mexico Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's sweep of New Mexico Nebraska's Dani Busboom Kelly after sweeping New Mexico Nebraska's Dani Busboom Kelly after sweeping New Mexico