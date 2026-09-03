Osborn said he wants more beef sold in stores to be labeled as a Nebraska product. He claimed beef imported from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina is processed by corporations, given a U.S. Department of Agriculture label and then sold to American consumers.

“Consumers deserve to know where their beef is coming from,” Osborn said.

Osborn emphasized that he will not accept corporate contributions to fund his campaign because he wants to see the profits from things like ethanol being returned to the producers instead of the CEOs. He said he is committed to supporting American agriculture, increasing transparency on the origin of beef and keeping jobs in the United States.

He argued that corporations are eliminating American jobs by outsourcing work to countries such as India and Mexico, where employees may be paid considerably less.

“We go after the corruption. That’s how we do it,” Osborn said. “I want to change the system.”

If elected, Osborn said he would work to prevent data centers from depleting Nebraska’s aquifers faster than they can recover. He wants to create a no-zone in the state, so data centers cannot take advantage of our natural water resource.

“Water is the new oil,” he said.

He also criticized American politicians for “playing war games” and recognizing military service members only when doing so is politically advantageous.

Osborn served in the military and comes from a family with a history of military service. He said he traveled through the Strait of Hormuz more than once and spent months aboard aircraft carriers.