Top Story Spotlight Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Jessica Kennedy Sep 14, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Lexington's Patrick Martin dismounts his horse in the final round of the Nebraska State Rodeo Association Finals Sunday at the Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Patrick Martin tosses his loop before making a 1.4 second run in the final round of the Nebraska State Rodeo Association Finals in Lexington Sunday afternoon. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy After "retiring" last year, Lexington's Patrick Martin reeled in his fifth Nebraska State Rodeo Association year-end championship in tie-down roping Sunday at the Finals Rodeo in Lexington.kAmQxV> 8C2E67F= E@ H:? >J 7:7E9 492>A:@?D9:A[Q |2CE:? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project The Lexington City Council took a step toward redeveloping the Tyson Foods property the city acquired from the meat-packing giant in April. Lexington city tax rate to fall under proposed budget A special budget hearing was held following the Lexington City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Osborn discusses Tyson closure, outsourcing and agriculture at Johnson Lake Independent U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn discussed the Tyson Foods plant closure, job outsourcing and challenges facing American agricultu… Marlene Geiger named Make Your Mark on Cozad recipient On Thursday, Sept.10 , Marlene Geiger was named recipient of the 14th Annual Make Your Mark on Cozad Award. Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule THURSDAY, SEPT. 10 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Watch the sunset from Cunningham Lake Lincoln proposes alternatives to Good Government charter amendments Lincoln proposes alternatives to Good Government charter amendments AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns Saudi-backed forces claim strikes on Houthis Saudi-backed forces claim strikes on Houthis