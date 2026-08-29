Top Story Spotlight Topical Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Jessica Kennedy Aug 29, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington.kAm{6I:?8E@?’D H:? FAA65 E96:C D6C:6D =625 dc\ca[ H:E9 7@FC E:6D]k^AmkAm“xE 766=D 8C62E[” {6I:?8E@? 4@249 y2<6 w2CG6J D2:5] “xE’D 8@@5 E@ 362E 2?J3@5J[ 3FE H96? J@F 86E 2 C:G2=[ D@>63@5J J@F’G6 A=2J65 E92E =@?8[ 2?5 2C6 E@ 36 23=6 E@ 4@>6 @FE @? E@A 2E 9@>6] xE’D ;FDE 2 8C62E 766=:?8]”k^AmkAm%J=6C %9@C6==[ {6I:?8E@? H:56 C646:G6C[ D4@C65 2== E9C66 @7 E96 |:?FE6>6?’D E@F495@H?D] %9@C6== 925 EH@ E@F495@H?D 7@C @G6C f_ J2C5D 6249]k^Am People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament kAm“w6’D ;FDE 2 A96?@>6?2= 2E9=6E6[” w2CG6J D2:5] “yFDE 2 8C62E 4@>A6E:E@C] w:D D<:== D6E :D D@>6E9:?8 J@F C62==J 42?’E 4@249[ D@ J@F ;FDE FE:=:K6 :E E96 36DE J@F 42? 2?5 7:?5 H2JD E@ 86E 9:> E96 32==]k^AmkAm“x7 J@F’C6 D>2CE 6?@F89[ 2?5 86E 9:> E96 32==[ 96 42? 5@ DA64:2= E9:?8D =:<6 E@?:89E’D D9@H]”k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? C646:G65 E96 32== E@ DE2CE E96 ?:89E[ FD:?8 E96 A@DD6DD:@? E@ D4@C6 7:CDE]k^AmkAm"F2CE6C324< qCJ2?E %CF2I 4@??64E65 2 ad\J2C5 A2DD E@ %9@C6== 7@C E96 7:CDE |:?FE6>6? E@F495@H?]k^Am Lexington’s Tyler Thorell (1) reaches the endzone for a Minutemen touchdown off a pass from Bryant Truax in the first drive of the game Friday against Holdrege in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy kAmp=6I:D p=G:5C6K D4@C65 E96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<[ 8:G:?8 {6I:?8E@? 2 f\_ =625]k^Am kAm%96 |:?EF6>6? 5676?D6 96=5 w@=5C686 E@ E9C66 2?5 @FE 367@C6 E96 sFDE6CD C6EFC?65 2 E9C66 2?5 @FE 27E6C D24<:?8 %CF2I @? E9:C5 5@H?]k^AmkAmw@=5C686 D?2AA65 E96 32== EH:46 367@C6 E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C 6?565] %96 sFDE6CD 4@?E:?F65 E96:C 5C:G6 E@ DE2CE E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C]k^AmkAm%96 sFDE6CD CFD965 @? D64@?5\2?5\`_[ 86EE:?8 E96 7:CDE 5@H?[ 3FE ?@E 367@C6 {6I:?8E@? 42FD65 2 7F>3=6 @? E96 E24<=6] {6I:?8E@?’D p5C:2? ~CE:K C64@G6C65 E96 32== 2?5 E96 |:?FE6>6? E@@< @G6C @? E96:C 5@H? ad\J2C5 =:?6]k^Am Lexington’s Adrian Ortiz (48) comes up with the football and celebrates the fumble recovery in the second quarter of the Minutemen’s home win Friday over Holdrege. Jessica Kennedy kAm{6I:?8E@? D6EFA 7@C 2 AF?E @? 7@FCE9 5@H?[ H:E9 %9@C6== D6E 7@C E96 <:4<] %9@C6== 72<65 E96 AF?E 2?5 CFD965 7@C @G6C fd J2C5D :?E@ E96 6?5K@?6]k^Am kAmp=G:5C6K >:DD65 E96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<[ AFEE:?8 {6I:?8E@? H:E9 2 `b\_ =625]k^AmkAmw@=5C686 >2C4965 5@H? E96 7:6=5 @? E96:C D64@?5 A@DD6DD:@? @7 E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C]k^AmkAm%96 sFDE6CD C624965 E96 C65 K@?6 @77 2 4@>A=6E:@? 7C@> {F42D y@9?D@? E@ y24@3 |@@? 7@C `f J2C5D]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? 4C62E65 2 7F>3=6 @? 2 y@9?D@? E@ |@@? A2DD[ E96 32== 3@F?465 :?E@ E96 6?5K@?6 2?5 H2D C64@G6C65 3J {2?5@? '2?3@6?:?8 7@C 2 w@=5C686 E@F495@H? H:E9 ;FDE @G6C EH@ >:?FE6D =67E :? E96 7:CDE 92=7]k^Am kAmw@=5C686 D4@C65 @? E96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4< E@ AF== H:E9:? @?6 A@DD6DD:@?]k^Am kAm%96 |:?FE6>6? 5C@G6 5@H? 7:6=5[ C6249:?8 >:57:6=5 @? 2 w@=5C686 C@F89:?8 E96 A2DD6C A6?2=EJ]k^AmkAm%CF2I DE6AA65 324< E@ A2DD @? 7:CDE\2?5\`_[ =@@<:?8 7@C %6CC6?46 q=:G6? 5@H? E96 {6I:?8E@? D:56=:?6]k^Am kAm%96 =@?8 A2DD H2D :?E6C46AE65 3J w@=5C686’D y677C6J $6CE:49] $6CE:49 C6EFC?65 E96 32== 7@C 2 D9@CE 82:?]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? C64@G6C65 2 7F>3=6 H:E9 ;FDE F?56C c_ D64@?5D =67E[ 2?5 FD65 E96 EFC?@G6C E@ C6249 E96 af\J2C5 =:?6]k^AmkAmp %CF2I :?4@>A=6E6 A2DD D6E E96 |:?FE6>6? FA 7@C 2 7:6=5 8@2= 2EE6>AE @? E96 af] p=G:5C6K ?2:=65 E96 <:4<[ AFEE:?8 {6I:?8E@? FA `e\f]k^Am Lexington’s Alexis Alvidrez (88) scores on a field goal from the 27-yard line to put the Minutemen up 16-7 before halftime Friday against Holdrege. Jessica Kennedy kAmw@=5C686 925 2 `h\J2C5 <:4<@77 C6EFC? 367@C6 <?66=:?8 @? E96 32== E@ 6?5 E96 7:CDE 92=7]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? 96=5 w@=5C686 E@ AF?E[ <:4<:?8 @77 E96 D64@?5 92=7]k^AmkAm%96 |:?FE6>6? >2C4965 5@H? E@ D6EFA 7@C 2 7:6=5 8@2= @? E96 ad\J2C5 =:?6] w@=5C686 3=@4<65 E96 2EE6>AE[ 2?5 D4@C65] %96 sFDE6CD AF==65 369:?5 `e\`c 27E6C E96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<]k^Am kAmw@=5C686 96=5 E96 |:?FE6>6? E@ AF?E[ 2?5 8@E @77 E9C66 D?2AD 367@C6 E96 E9:C5 BF2CE6C 6?565]k^AmkAm%9@C6== 3C@<6 FA 2 sFDE6C A2DD[ D6EE:?8 w@=5C686 FA 7@C 2 7:6=5 =@?8 @? E96 ba\J2C5 =:?6] w@=5C686’D 2EE6>AE 42>6 FA D9@CE]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? E@@< @G6C @? E96 a_\J2C5 =:?6[ 2?5 H2D 96=5 E@ AF?E] %96 |:?FE6>6? 96=5 w@=5C686 E@ AFE @? E96 ?6IE sFDE6C 5C:G6]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 {6I:?8E@?’D ?6IE 5C:G6[ 2 56=2J @7 82>6 A6?2=EJ 324<65 E96 |:?FE6>6? E@ E9:C5\2?5\ab @? E96 af]k^AmkAm~? E96 ?6IE A=2J[ %9@C6== E@@< E96 32== 7@C 2 fa\J2C5 E@F495@H?] %96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4< AFE E96 |:?FE6>6? FA ab\`c]k^AmkAmw@=5C686 C646:G65 E96 32== H:E9 ;FDE F?56C 7@FC >:?FE6D =67E] %96 sFDE6CD FD65 E96 A@DD6DD:@? E@ D4@C6]k^Am kAmy@9?D@? 4@??64E65 2 aa\J2C5 J2C5 A2DD E@ #665 $49F=EK 7@C E96 E@F495@H?[ AF==:?8 w@=5C686 369:?5 ab\a`]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@?’D ?6IE A@DD6DD:@? C6DF=E65 :? 2 AF?E]k^AmkAmw@=5C686 925 `a A=2J6CD @? E96 7:6=5 E@ <:4<@77 E96:C 7:?2= A@DD6DD:@?[ C6DF=E:?8 :? 2 7:CDE\2?5\`d]k^AmkAm%9@C6== 3C@<6 FA 2 w@=5C686 A2DD[ 2?5 w@=5C686 7@==@H65 H:E9 324<\E@\324< :?4@>A=6E6 A2DD6D]k^Am kAm%96 sFDE6CD H6?E 7@C :E @? 7@FCE9\2?5\`d @? E96:C @H? `d\J2C5 =:?6] %96 2EE6>AE C6DF=E65 :? 2 EFC?@G6C @? 5@H?D[ 2H2C5:?8 {6I:?8E@? E96 32== @? E96 `d]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? D6EFA 7@C G:4E@CJ 7@C>2E:@?[ <?66=:?8 @? E96 32== EH:46 E@ 4=2:> E96 ab\a` H:?]k^Am kAm“xE H2D?’E AC6EEJ[ 3FE E96 3@JD ;FDE 9F?8 :? 2?5 ;FDE <6AE 7:89E:?8[” w2CG6J D2:5] “%96J 7@F?5 2 H2J]”k^AmkAmpD {6I:?8E@? 862CD FA 7@C E96:C ?6IE 82>6 282:?DE v6C:?8[ w2CG6J E96J H:== 7@4FD @? 36:?8 >@C6 5:D4:A=:?65]k^Am kAm“(6 ?665 E@ 4=62? FA E9:?8D @? E96 @776?D:G6 2?5 5676?D:G6 =:?6[” 96 D2:5] “r=62? FA @FC D64@?52CJ — ;FDE E96 =:EE=6 E9:?8D] (6 42? 4@CC64E 6CC@CD 2?5 >2<6 25;FDE>6?ED[ 3FE H6 42?’E 4@249 677@CE]k^AmkAm“x’> ;FDE AC@F5 @7 E96>[ 2?5 E96:C 7:89E]”k^Am Lexington quarterback Bryant Truax (3) looks to pass to Terrence Bliven in the second quarter Friday against Holdrege at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy Lexington’s Sebastian Nava (22) carries the ball for a short gain in the second half of the Minutemen’s win Friday over Holdrege in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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