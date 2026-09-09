Topical Top Story Spotlight Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Sep 9, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night.kAmr@K25 H@? ad\`h[ `e\ad[ ad\aa 2?5 ad\`d]k^AmkAm%96 =25J |2<6CD H6C6 =65 3J ;F?:@C t>6CDJ? !C@AA H:E9 `h <:==D 2?5 D6G6? 246D] !C@AA 2=D@ 925 EH@ D@=@ 3=@4<D 2?5 @?6 3=@4< 2DD:DE]k^Am Propp Jessica Kennedy kAm$6?:@C qC26=J? |2=4@> 925 6:89E <:==D[ 7@FC D@=@ 3=@4<D 2?5 EH@ 246D :? 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Supporters of Haitian man who died with ankle monitor blame immigration policy From paper to digital: LRHC celebrates 50 years of innovation Introducing a free, all-access weekend at lexch.com Lexington boys tennis finishes fourth at Kearney Invite Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule Thorell stopped by Gering defense in Lexington's Friday home loss 24-7 FOOTBALL: Cozad defends gridiron 45-7 against Kearney Catholic kAm%96C6 H6C6 `a D6E E:6D[ H:E9 E96 =2DE 4@>:?8 2E `g\`g @77 2 324< C@H <:== 3J |2=4@>]k^AmkAm%96 w2J>2<6CD 7:?:D965 @77 E96 7:CDE D6E H:E9 2 e\` CF?[ C6249:?8 2 D64@?5 D6E A@:?E 27E6C E96:C @H? D6CG6 6CC@C]k^AmkAmp !C@AA <:== 42AA65 E96 D6E[ 8:G:?8 r@K25 2 `\_ DE2CE]k^Am kAmw6CD96J FD65 2 <:== E@ =625 b\` 62C=J :? E96 D64@?5 D6E] %96 !2?E96CD >2:?E2:?65 E96 =625 E9C@F89 E96 6?E:C6 D6E]k^AmkAmr@K25 42==65 2 E:>6@FE 27E6C EC2:=:?8 h\d]k^Am kAms@H? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Propp sisters combine for 22 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday Emersyn and Ashlynn Propp put down a combined total of 22 kills for the Cozad Haymakers in their Tuesday home 3-1 win over Lexington. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. Lexington boys tennis finishes fourth at Kearney Invite The Lexington Minutemen tennis team competed Saturday at the Kearney doubles invite. Thorell stopped by Gering defense in Lexington's Friday home loss 24-7 Gering's gameplan going into Friday's match up against Lexington? Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Pick Six Podcast | Nebraska opener analysis, volleyball is meant to be inside LIV Golf Files Bankruptcy LIV Golf Files Bankruptcy Nebraska's Dani Busboom Kelly full press conference from Sept. 9, 2026 Nebraska's Dani Busboom Kelly full press conference from Sept. 9, 2026 ROBBERY in Ann Arbor + Baton Rouge BEAT-DOWN ROBBERY in Ann Arbor + Baton Rouge BEAT-DOWN