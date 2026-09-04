Gering's momentum revved up in the second half. Coming out of the break, the Bulldogs used their first possession to gain the lead back.

Rudy tucked the ball, and went seven yards into the endzone.

Not only did the Bulldog offense step up, their defense looked completely different in the second half.

A Bulldog sack on Lexington's next possession put the Minutemen into fourth- and 15, forcing a punt.

"We were a little too tight on one side of the coverage," O'Boyle said, of their first half defense. "We kind of brought the pressure at selective times. And when we had them behind the sticks, we kind of floated a little bit more into coverage. We got a couple of tips, and were able to get a couple of takeaways."

Lexington turned up their defense, going three and out.

After holding Lexington to punt again, Gering used their next possession to take a 17-7 lead.

Evan Strom took the hand-off, ran up the middle for a Bulldog touchdown.

Gering took a 17-7 lead in to the fourth quarter.

Lexington faced a difficult situation on their offense, Truax went out with an injury and freshman Oliver Fellers took the field.

All the momentum fell on Gering's side. The Bulldogs reeled in a couple interceptions, with one turning into the game winning touchdown.

O'Boyle touched on brothers Jack and Max Judy, and how their connection during games plays into their offense.