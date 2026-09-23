Top Story Topical Spotlight Breaking Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library Press Release Sep 23, 2026 Sep 23, 2026 Updated 20 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dawson County Democrats are holding their Volunteer Fair from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Lexington Public Library.kAm{62C? 23@FE 86EE:?8 :?G@=G65 H:E9 s2HD@? r@F?EJ s6>@4C2ED =625:?8 FA E@ E96 >:5E6C> 6=64E:@?D[ >66E 42?5:52E6D[ 2?5 A:4< FA 42>A2:8? =:E6C2EFC6 2?5 J2C5 D:8?D[ 2D H6== 2D G@E6C C68:DEC2E:@? 2?5 G@E6C 65F42E:@?Pk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmpE bi`d A]>][ E96J H:== 92G6 2 7:6=5 EC:A E@ 46=63C2E6 @FC 3:==3@2C5 7@C 42?5:52E6D {J??6 (2=K 7@C 8@G6C?@C 2?5 q6? $E6776? 7@C =:6FE6?2?E 8@G6C?@C[ 3J E96 q@>822CD !2C<:?8 =@E :? {6I:?8E@?]k^Am kAmx?4C62D6 @FC 6=64E:@? EFC?@FE 3J G@E:?8 @? }@G] b H:E9 E9C66 7C:6?5D] %96 EFC?@FE 7@C E96 AC:>2CJ H2D =6DD E92? a_T :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Emersyn Propp sets career high with 28 kills in Cozad’s win over St. Pat’s Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade Me-ouch! Scottsbluff crushes Lexington 59-6 Friday Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Commissioners set public hearing for road vacation Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Dale Thomas Krings Paul Hammel: Growth of data centers and AI prompt reconsideration by state leaders Ethan Atchison throws 4 touchdowns, runs for 1 in Cozad’s shutout of Broken Bow Hi-Line football routs Sutherland in road win Thursday kAm%96 @C82?:K2E:@? =@@<D 7@CH2C5 E@ D66:?8 2== :?E6C6DE65 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 2E E96 {6I:?8E@? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ[ h_f }] (2D9:?8E@? $E][ 7@C E96 $6AE] ae s2HD@? r@F?EJ s6>@4C2ED '@=F?E66C u2:C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Emmily Monrroy was a little girl when she first dreamed of owning her own business. As a child, she imagined building a fashion empire. Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform Lexington Public Schools Superintendent John Whetzal hosted the first Orange and Black Board Recap meeting Wednesday morning at the Lexington … He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Chick Messbarger found joy in relieving pain. He was an anesthesiologist for 60 years and inspired his children and four grandchildren to go i… Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade KEARNEY — A tradition that has showcased generations of musicians returns to downtown Kearney this weekend. Commissioners set public hearing for road vacation Dawson County Commissioners entered two executive sessions Tuesday, Sept. 15, to privately discuss the vacation of Road 425 and an interlocal … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video What to know about CHI Health Center addition Omaha Mayor John Ewing honors Rockwell Elementary School volunteer Omaha Mayor John Ewing honors Rockwell Elementary School volunteer Judge orders man shot by ICE to court as police release new body cam video Judge orders man shot by ICE to court as police release new body cam video Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war