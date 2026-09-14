Top Story Spotlight Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade Jessica Kennedy Sep 14, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 The Lexington Middle School Marching Band, comprising of 223 students, competes at the UNK Band Day Saturday in Kearney in September 2025. Tyler Ellyson, UNK Communications Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy KEARNEY — A tradition that has showcased generations of musicians returns to downtown Kearney this weekend.kAm%96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2 2E z62C?6J H:== 9@DE :ED efE9 2??F2= q2?5 s2J !2C256 2E `_ 2]>] $2EFC52J[ $6AE] `h[ H:E9 ba >:55=6 2?5 9:89 D49@@= 32?5D ;@:?:?8 E96 &}z !C:56 @7 E96 !=2:?D |2C49:?8 q2?5 7@C E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAm%96 A2C256 368:?D 2E a`DE $EC66E 2?5 %9:C5 pG6?F6[ EC2G6=D D@FE9 E@ #2:=C@25 $EC66E[ E96? 9625D 62DE E@ r6?EC2= pG6?F6 367@C6 EFC?:?8 ?@CE9 2?5 6?5:?8 2E acE9 $EC66E 2?5 r6?EC2= pG6?F6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp =@?8\DE2?5:?8 DE2A=6 @7 E96 72== >2C49:?8 D62D@?[ &}z q2?5 s2J 52E6D 324< E@ E96 `hd_D] %96 6G6?E D9@H42D6D @FEDE2?5:?8 32?5 AC@8C2>D 7C@> 24C@DD }63C2D<2 2?5 D6CG6D 2D AC6A2C2E:@? 7@C E96 w2CG6DE @7 w2C>@?J !2C256 2?5 u:6=5 r@>A6E:E:@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project The Lexington City Council took a step toward redeveloping the Tyson Foods property the city acquired from the meat-packing giant in April. Lexington city tax rate to fall under proposed budget A special budget hearing was held following the Lexington City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Osborn discusses Tyson closure, outsourcing and agriculture at Johnson Lake Independent U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn discussed the Tyson Foods plant closure, job outsourcing and challenges facing American agricultu… Marlene Geiger named Make Your Mark on Cozad recipient On Thursday, Sept.10 , Marlene Geiger was named recipient of the 14th Annual Make Your Mark on Cozad Award. Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule THURSDAY, SEPT. 10 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Watch the sunset from Cunningham Lake Lincoln proposes alternatives to Good Government charter amendments Lincoln proposes alternatives to Good Government charter amendments AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns Saudi-backed forces claim strikes on Houthis Saudi-backed forces claim strikes on Houthis