Spotlight Top Story Topical Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Jessica Kennedy Aug 31, 2026 Aug 31, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington City Council took a step toward redeveloping the Tyson Foods property the city acquired from the meat-packing giant in April.kAmqJ 2 c\_ G@E6 %F6D52J[ pF8] ad[ H:E9 y6C6>J #@36CED 23D6?E[ E96 3@2C5 56D:8?2E65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C 2 }63C2D<2 $:E6 2?5 qF:=5:?8 s6G6=@A>6?E uF?5 AC@;64E]k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ :D 9@A:?8 E@ AC6A2C6 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C 7FEFC6 AC:G2E6 56G6=@A>6?E 27E6C %JD@? 6?565 :E’D >62E\A24<:?8 @A6C2E:@? 2E E96 724:=:EJ :? y2?F2CJ] %96 7:?2= %JD@? 6>A=@J66D =67E {6I:?8E@? :? pF8FDE]k^Am kAmx? pAC:=[ E96 4:EJ 24BF:C65 E96 H2DE6H2E6C EC62E>6?E =28@@? 2D H6== 2D 25;246?E AC@A6CEJ @H?65 3J %JD@?] %JD@? 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Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Canada excluded from U.S. beef import expansion 'We have to be realistic' about Canada-U.S. situation, Bank of Canada governor says 'We have to be realistic' about Canada-U.S. situation, Bank of Canada governor says 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding Brother of 9/11 victim shares why he will 'Never Forget' Brother of 9/11 victim shares why he will 'Never Forget'