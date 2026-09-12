Top Story Spotlight Topical FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Jessica Kennedy Sep 12, 2026 Sep 12, 2026 0 1 of 7 Gothenburg's Dillon Floyd (21) turns the corner for a 97-yard touchdown run in the Swedes' win Friday over Mitchell in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Mitchell's Cash Robbins (7) runs the ball back to the 20-yard line after a Swede kick-off in the Tigers' Friday loss to Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Axtyn Jesseph (36) snags an interception away from Mitchell's Cash Robbins in the Swedes' home win Friday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Teague Butterfield (2) makes a catch before being brought down by Mitchell's Juston Keener near the five-yard line Friday in the Swedes' home win. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Callen Johnson (10) takes the ball up the middle for a Swede touchdown Friday in their home win over Mitchell. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Mitchell's James Billingsley (21) takes the ball on a run for a first down Friday night in the Tigers' loss to Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Mitchell's Uriel Jimenez (3) runs the ball for a Tiger first down Friday night in their road loss to Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Gothenburg is finding their identity, according to head coach Riley Freeland.kAmQx? E96 7:CDE 82>6 282:?DE r@K25[ H6 925 2 A=6E9@C2 @7 A=2JD E92E H6 H2?E65 E@ <:?5 @7 E6DE @FE[ 2?5 D66 H92E H6 H6C6 8@@5 2E[Q uC66=2?5 D2:5] Q%96? =2DE H66< 282:?DE w6CD96J[ 6DA64:2==J :? E96 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C[ H6 C62==J 7:8FC65 @FE H92E H6 6I46==65 2E]k^AmkAmQ$@ H6 EC:65 4@>:?8 @FE E@?:89E :? E96 7:CDE EH@ BF2CE6CD[ 2?5 ;FDE 7@4FD @? E9@D6 A=2JD E92E H6 H6C6 7:?5:?8 DF446DD :? 2?5 DE2J65 DF446DD7F= D@ 72C]Qk^AmkAm%96 $H656D H@? 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Missing central Nebraska teen prompts law enforcement plea 'Been through hell': Boys who allege state employees sexually abused them in Kearney have uncertain support kAmv@E96?3FC8VD 7:CDE A@DD6DD:@? C6DF=E65 :? 2 D4@C:?8 5C:G6 2D s:==@? u=@J5 4@??64E65 2 `d\J2C5 A2DD E@ qC256? t9=6CD :? E96 324< @7 E96 6?5K@?6]k^AmkAmt9=6CD 72<65 E96 A@:?E\27E6C D?2A 2?5 7@F?5 pIEJ? y6DD6A9 @A6? ?62C E96 v@E96?3FC8 D:56=:?6 7@C 2 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?]k^AmkAm|:E496== FD65 E96:C 7:CDE A@DD6DD:@? E@ 6G6? E96 A=2J:?8 7:6=5]k^AmkAmyFDE@? z66?6C C66=65 :? 2 A2DD 7C@> y2>6D q:==:?8D=6J 7@C 2 eg\J2C5 %:86C E@F495@H?] q:==:?8D=6J C2? E96 32== 7@C E96 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?]k^Am kAmv@E96?3FC8VD ?6IE 5C:G6 82G6 E96 $H656D 2 @?6 A@DD6DD:@? =625 27E6C t9=6CD E@@< 2 A:E49 7C@> u=@J5[ 2?5 4@??64E65 2 aa\J2C5 A2DD E@ qC:892> #:4=6J]k^Am kAm|:E496== DE2CE65 E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C H:E9 E96 32== @? 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E96 7:CDE 92=7[ :EVD 2 92C5 FA9:== 4=:>3]Qk^Am kAmzFI92FD6? D2:5 E96J 92G6 =:EE=6 E9:?8D E@ H@C< @?[ 3FE E9:?<D QH6 4@F=5 36 2 AC6EEJ 8@@5 7@@E32== E62> 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 J62C]Qk^AmkAm%96 b\_ $H656D =@@< 29625 E@ _\b ~82==2=2 @? E96 C@25 ?6IE uC:52J[ 2?5 uC66=2?5 36=:6G6D :EVD 366? ?:46 7@C 9:> ?@E <?@H:?8 2 =@E 23@FE E96 AC@8C2>D 2C@F?5 96C6]k^AmkAmQx EC62E 6G6CJ E62> =:<6 E96JVC6 2 7:G6\DE2C AC@8C2>[Q 96 D2:5] Qx <?@H ~82==2=2VD C64@C5 5@6D?VE D9@H :E C:89E ?@H[ 3FE E96JVG6 8@E D@>6 DEF5D @? E96:C E62>] (6VC6 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 E@ 86E 2 8@@5 AC24E:46 :? E9:D H66< E@ 5@ E9:?8D C:89E]Qk^Am FOOTBALL SCORES Lexington lost 33-10 to McCook.Cozad lost 14-9 to Minden.Overton lost 60-20 to Bertrand.Hi-Line lost 44-18 to South Loup. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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