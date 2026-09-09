Top Story Spotlight Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Sep 9, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe.kAm%96 |:?FE6>6? 925 `_ CF??6CD 7:?:D9 :? E96 E@A `d]k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6 @?=J `a E@E2= 9:89 D49@@= 8:C= CF??6CD[ 2?5 E96 |2:5D A=2465 2== :? E96 E@A `_]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@?VD >:55=6 D49@@= 3@J 2?5 8:C= E62>D E@@< 9@>6 E96 E62> E:E=6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|x}&%t|t}k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmxD24 !@CE:==@\|F?@K E@@< 7:CDE A=246 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `eicd]h]k^Am People are also reading… Osborn discusses Tyson closure, outsourcing and agriculture at Johnson Lake Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Propp sisters combine for 22 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege ‘It’s what I want to do forever’: UNK student Ryan Arbuthnot finds his future on the family ranch Police identify Omaha man who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot in standoff ‘We knew we had work to do’: When the world changed, the Journal Star went to work. Supporters of Haitian man who died with ankle monitor blame immigration policy From paper to digital: LRHC celebrates 50 years of innovation Introducing a free, all-access weekend at lexch.com Lexington boys tennis finishes fourth at Kearney Invite Thorell stopped by Gering defense in Lexington's Friday home loss 24-7 FOOTBALL: Cozad defends gridiron 45-7 against Kearney Catholic Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule Sarah Neben: Going 'home' again for the fourth time kAmtC:4< vC:;2=G2\x32CC2 H2D E96 CF??6C\FA H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `eicg]f]k^AmkAmy2G:6C !6C2=6D\r2D2D 925 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 `gi_d]` 7@C E9:C5]k^AmkAmp52? #:G2D\{@A6K 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `giaa]d 7@C 7@FCE9]k^AmkAm|:=6D ~6DEC6:49 E@@< D:IE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `gich]a]k^Am kAmy@D6 %F?2J\#@5C:8F6K 925 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 `hicf]a 7@C D6G6?E9]k^AmkAmp?5J w6C?2?56K\v@?K2=6K 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hidd]d 7@C 6:89E9]k^Am kAmt5H:? w6C?2?56K\v@>6K 925 2 E:>6 @7 a_iab]f 7@C ``E9]k^AmkAmz6?J q2E6?\'2=6?KF6=2 7:?:D965 `aE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_ib`]e]k^AmkAmtKC2 $@=:D 6?565 :? `dE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a`i_a]e]k^Am kAm%C:DE2? r@AA6C E@@< `eE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a`i`d]k^AmkAm$632DE:2? v@?K2=6K 925 2 E:>6 @7 a`icd 7@C a_E9]k^AmkAmp=6I2?56C |@C2=6D E@@< aa?5 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aaiaf]b]k^Am kAm#J=J?? }:49@=D 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 abi_f]d 7@C acE9]k^AmkAm{6G: {:?D6?>6J6C 6?565 :? agE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 abicd]e]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|x}&%t|pxs$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}2E2=:6 #2>:C6K 4=2:>65 E96 E:E=6 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_i_g]`]k^AmkAmqC:DE@= |4r@?G:==6 925 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 a`ibg 7@C E9:C5]k^AmkAmz2J=66 r@?G6CD6 7:?:D965 :? 6:89E9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aeica]`]k^Am kAmyF=:6E2 ~CE:K\x32CC2 E@@< ?:?E9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 agi`a]a]k^Am kAmy2J56? s:4<>2? 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 b_i_d 7@C ``E9]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|xss{t $rw~~{ vx#{$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr2>:=2 s6 p?52\#F:K[ 492>A:@?[ `aicf]g]k^AmkAm$@A9:2 q2C2;2D[ CF??6C\FA[ `aidh]fk^AmkAm~=82 '2C82D\{@A6K[ D:IE9[ `cibh]`k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!2F=:?2 v@>6K\#2>:C6K[ D6G6?E9[ `cic`]bk^Am kAmp?2 v2DA2C\p?5C6D[ ?:?E9[ `diaf]`k^AmkAmxD236==2 pG2=@D\#@5C:8F6K[ ``E9[ `dichk^AmkAmp?86=2 '2C82D\&C3:?2[ `aE9[ `did`]bk^AmkAmpEK:CJ }2G2\}F?@[ `bE9[ `eia_]hk^AmkAm{FG:2 w6C?2?56K\v@?K2=6K[ `dE9[ `eide]`k^AmkAmp?2 y@D6\uC2?4:D4@[ `eE9[ `fi_`]fk^Am kAmy2J=J?? #@5C:8F6K\~CE:K[ a_E9[ `fi`e]bk^Am kAmtF=@8:2 |2E6@\!2D4F2=[ a`DE[ `fiah]ak^AmkAmv6?6D:D {@A6K\p8F:=2C[ adE9[ `fidd]ak^AmkAm|2C:2 '2C82D\{@A6K[ afE9[ `gi__]ek^AmkAmp=:D@? |@=:?2\r@=@49@[ b`DE[ `gidf]ek^AmkAm|2C:2 {@A6K\s6 {6@?[ ba?5[ `hibe]fk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|xss{t $rw~~{ q~*$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr2CE6C w2==[ CF??6C\FA[ ``i__]`k^Am kAmq6?E=6J #@3:?D@?[ 7:7E9[ ``ib`k^AmkAmp?86= p8F25@\{@A6K[ D:IE9[ ``ibd]dk^AmkAms2?:6= !6C6K\#2>:C6K[ D6G6?E9[ ``ic_]ek^AmkAmr2>56? }:6E@[ `_E9[ `ai_`]hk^Am kAmp35:6= {@A6K\|@C2=6D[ `aE9[ `ai`a]ck^AmkAm#2726= v@?K2=6K\v@?K2=6K[ `bE9[ `ai`b]gk^AmkAms2G:5 r2=>@\|2CE:?[ a`DE[ `aidh]ak^Am kAm{2?56? z6==6C[ abC5[ `bi`bk^AmkAmr92?46 |2=@=6J[ ba?5[ `ciaa]ck^AmkAmy24< $2F=D3FCJ[ bcE9[ `cibb]ek^Am kAmwF8@ s:2K\v2C4:2[ bfE9[ `cicd]hk^AmkAmy@D62?86= w6C?2?56K\w6C?2?56K[ cbC5[ `diaa]dk^AmkAm$6C8:@ #2=6D\s6{6@?[ ceE9[ `diag]hk^AmkAms2?E6 |2==@CJ[ d`DE[ `eicb]gk^Am kAmyF56 !2=24:@D[ ddE9[ `fica]gk^AmkAm%2??6C r@AA6C[ ea?5[ abiab]bk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Propp sisters combine for 22 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday Emersyn and Ashlynn Propp put down a combined total of 22 kills for the Cozad Haymakers in their Tuesday home 3-1 win over Lexington. 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