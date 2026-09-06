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COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers captured their first win of the season, defending their home field 45-7 over the Kearney Catholic Stars.

Kearney Catholic started the night with the first possession, but the Haymaker defense went three and out.

Cozad started their possession with a 46-yard completion from Julien Davis to Osiel Ramirez. The play set the Haymakers up to score from the 15-yard line.

Davis handed the ball to Ashton Osborn. Osborn found the gap for a 16-yard touchdown. Ezequiel Mejia-Martinez capped the possession with a point-after kick.

A second three and out for the Haymaker defense set Cozad up for a 14-0 lead. Ethan Atchison ran for 39 yards into the endzone, and Mejia-Martinez’s point-after kick sealed the Makers’ possession.

Kearney Catholic was held to third-and-18, forcing a punt on their failed attempt for a first down.

Cozad received a penalty and were backed up to first-and-20. The Haymakers’ next snap had Atchison down the Cozad sideline for a 91-yard touchdown run.

The Haymakers went up 21-0 after a Mejia-Martinez point-after kick.

Kearney Catholic connected a 75-yard pass from Cole Burg to Turner Johnson on their first snap.

Cozad held the Stars to fourth-and-four at the end of the first quarter.

The Stars returned to the field, and went for it on fourth down. An incomplete pass in the endzone gave Cozad the ball on the four-yard line.