COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers captured their first win of the season, defending their home field 45-7 over the Kearney Catholic Stars.
Kearney Catholic started the night with the first possession, but the Haymaker defense went three and out.
Cozad started their possession with a 46-yard completion from Julien Davis to Osiel Ramirez. The play set the Haymakers up to score from the 15-yard line.
Davis handed the ball to Ashton Osborn. Osborn found the gap for a 16-yard touchdown. Ezequiel Mejia-Martinez capped the possession with a point-after kick.
A second three and out for the Haymaker defense set Cozad up for a 14-0 lead. Ethan Atchison ran for 39 yards into the endzone, and Mejia-Martinez’s point-after kick sealed the Makers’ possession.
Kearney Catholic was held to third-and-18, forcing a punt on their failed attempt for a first down.
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Cozad received a penalty and were backed up to first-and-20. The Haymakers’ next snap had Atchison down the Cozad sideline for a 91-yard touchdown run.
The Haymakers went up 21-0 after a Mejia-Martinez point-after kick.
Kearney Catholic connected a 75-yard pass from Cole Burg to Turner Johnson on their first snap.
Cozad held the Stars to fourth-and-four at the end of the first quarter.
The Stars returned to the field, and went for it on fourth down. An incomplete pass in the endzone gave Cozad the ball on the four-yard line.
Kearney Catholic’s defense held Cozad to punt, and the Stars next possession resulted in a touchdown.
Beckett Biddlecome turned a short pass into a 20-yard touchdown. Lawson Cochran’s point-after kick pulled the Stars behind 21-7.
Cozad used their next possession to extend their lead back to 21 points. A Davis completion to Osborn resulted in a 19-yard touchdown. The Haymakers went up 28-7 after Mejia-Martinez’s point-after kick.
Kearney Catholic got a few snaps off before time ran out, trailing 28-7 at halftime.
Cozad received the ball to start the second half, and make quick work to find the endzone.
Osborn ran 31-yards for a touchdown, putting the Haymakers up 35-7 after the point-after kick by Mejia-Martinez.
After Cozad’s defense held Kearney Catholic to punt, the Haymakers used their next possession to lead 42-7.
Davis found Mathew Arndt for a 45-yard touchdown. Mejia-Martinez finished the possession with a point-after kick.
Cozad’s defense went three and out after the Stars’ incomplete pass on third-and-17.
The Haymakers’ next possession turned into a 41-yard field goal for Mejia-Martinez.
Osborn was brought down on his run on third-and-two, setting up a a long field goal.
Cozad led 45-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Kearney Catholic was forced to punt on their first possession of the fourth quarter on fourth-and-15.
Arndt returned the ball for 25 yards, and the Cozad junior varsity squad took the field.
A Cozad penalty backed the Haymakers up to third-and-19. Freshman Kael Hammerlun took charge for the Haymakers.
Hammerlun attempted to get the first down, but came up short.
Kearney Catholic couldn’t make use of their final possession, and an incomplete pass on third-and-25 forced the Stars to punt.
Cozad got off one snap before the clock ran out, and the Haymakers celebrated their home opener with a 45-7 victory.
Cozad goes on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Minden.