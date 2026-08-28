Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Jessica Kennedy Aug 28, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Gothenburg's Lily Fritton puts a kill past the Cozad block in the first set of the Swedes' win Thursday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Whitney Regelin serves an ace in the second set in the Haymakers' four-set loss to Gothenburg Thursday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Grace Evert attacks the ball in the first set against Cozad Thursday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Emalyn Geiger scores a point on a kill through the Gothenburg block in the second set Thursday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Lauren Mroczek attacks the ball for a Swede kill in the first set Thursday against Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Lexi Brown tosses the ball before a serve in the second set against Gothenburg Thursday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swede volleyball team pulled off a four-set victory at home Thursday over the Cozad Haymakers.kAmv@E96?3FC8 H@? ad\a`[ `h\ad[ ad\aa 2?5 ad\`d]Vk^AmkAm$6?:@C +@6 q6G6C:586 =65 E96 $H656D H:E9 `_ <:==D 2?5 ;F?:@C t>6CDJ? !C@AA =65 E96 w2J>2<6CD H:E9 `b]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 H2D E96 7:CDE E@ D4@C6 @? 2 r@K25 9:EE:?8 6CC@C[ 3FE E96 |2<6CD ;F>A65 @FE E@ 2 e\b =625 @77 2 9:EE:?8 6CC@C 3J v@E96?3FC8]k^Am kAmq24<\E@\324< <:==D 3J {2FC6? |C@4K6< 82G6 E96 $H656D 2 `a\f =625[ 3FE 2 A2:C @7 6CC@CD 2?5 2 qC26=J? |2=4@> <:== AF==65 r@K25 E@ H:E9:? E9C66 2E `b\`_]]k^Am People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Douglas County dismisses misdemeanor charges against Bellevue police officer Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Lexington softball takes eighth place at home tournament kAmr@K25 FD65 2 c\_ CF? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree started with a kill and ended on one against Brady Monday in Cozad. If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already In their search for public handouts, the Chicago Bears have become that annoying person who dramatically threatens to do something to get you … Western Nebraska Football Top 5s 11-man Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook The Gothenburg Swede softball team fell 17-1 to McCook in their away season opener. Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Lexington hosted the Nebraska State Activities Association Hall of Fame Jamboree Monday against Cambridge. 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