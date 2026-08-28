Top Story Spotlight Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Ashley Mohler Aug 28, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Garlic isn’t a crop that immediately comes to mind when thinking of rural Nebraska agriculture, but for Tracey and Johnny Keifer, garlic is a livelihood.kAm%96 z6:76CD @H? 3@E9 E96 v2= 2?5 v@2E 4C62>J 2?5 >6C42?E:=6 :? tFDE:D] (:E9 2 D:?8=6 24C6 @7 =2?5[ E96J D6E @FE E@ 8C@H 82C=:4 7@C E96:C :?\DE@C6 AC@5F4ED] %96 4@>>F?:EJ’D =@G6 7@C E9@D6 AC@5F4ED 92D =65 E96 4@FA=6 E@ 9@DE E96:C 7:CDE u2== v2C=:4 u6DE]k^AmkAm“(96? 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D2=E :D 2 36DED6==6C[ 2?5 E96J D2:5 E96J 92G6 D@=5 @FE 6G6CJ J62C]k^Am Tracey Keifer, right, helps visitors of the Gal and Goat mercantile from behind the counter during Eustis’s back-to-school event. Ashley Mohler kAm“%96 82C=:4 D2=E 42? 36 FD65 @? 6G6CJE9:?8i A@A4@C?[ uC6?49 7C:6D[ 32<65 A@E2E@6D 2?5 6G6? A2DE2 5:D96D[” %C246J D2:5]k^Am kAm“v2C=:4 :D D@>6E9:?8 E92E :D 8@@5 7@C J@F[” y@9??J 25565] “%96C6 2C6 D@ >2?J 962=E9 36?67:ED] ~?6 @7 E96 C62D@?D H6 DE2CE65 8C@H:?8 :E :D 3642FD6 :E’D 8@@5 7@C @FC 8@2ED 2?5 :D FD65 :? D2=E 3=@4<D 7@C 42EE=6]”k^Am kAm(96? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault A 25-year-old Lexington man has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault. Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Two paid staffers of Dan Osborn’s campaign joined an effort to dissolve a rival political party last year, documents show. First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center The first annual Cozad lipedema 5K run and walk was held at the Cozad Wellness Center on Saturday, Aug. 22. ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading For years, the number of Nebraska kids signing up for corn detasseling jobs has steadily shrunk as teen appeal of farm jobs dwindles. Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Prairie Sky Gravel, LLC, is set to debut the Wiley Canyon Ultra race in Lexington on Aug. 29. 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