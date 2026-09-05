Allow me to introduce myself. I am the interim editor for the Lexington Clipper-Herald and The North Platte Telegraph, taking over for Joan von Kampen who moved on to be managing editor at the Nebraska Examiner.
I’ve been with The North Platte Telegraph since 2011 and was the deputy editor in North Platte for Joan.
In Lexington, deputy editor Jessica Kennedy is still hard at work, delivering community oriented news for Lexington in our Tuesday and Saturday print editions and round-the-clock at lexch.com.
This weekend, through Labor Day, enjoy free access to lexch.com.
Our mission is simple: to help you understand what's happening in our community. Our newsroom is working every day to keep you informed about the stories that matter most to life in Lincoln County:
High school sports season is in fully swing, and nobody in central Nebraska works harder than Jessica, delivering football and volleyball coverage from across Dawson and Gosper counties. Friday, she was witness to Lexington’s victory over Holdrege in the two teams’ 100th all-time meeting.
Reporter Ashley Mohler is faithfully bringing you Dawson County Board of Commissioners and Lexington City Council news as those two agencies work their way through budget season.
Both Jessica and Ashley bring you the positive news from around Dawson County, as well, especially as kids go back to school this fall.
People are also reading…
Of course, that's only part of what you'll find here. At lexch.com, we deliver breaking news as it happens, in-depth reporting on the issues affecting our community, local business coverage, arts and entertainment, outdoors, opinion, obituaries and photo galleries.. And if you're looking to unwind, you'll also find crosswords, Sudoku and other daily puzzles.
This free-access weekend is made possible through the support of Dawson County Ag Society, whose sponsorship allows everyone in our community to experience the value of trusted local journalism.
I hope you'll take some time this weekend to explore everything lexch.com has to offer. If you find our journalism valuable, I hope you'll consider becoming a subscriber after Sept. 7. Your support allows our journalists to continue reporting the stories that matter most to our community.
Thank you for spending part of your holiday weekend with us. And thank you for reading.
Andrew Bottrell
Interim Editor, lexch.com