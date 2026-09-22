Top Story Spotlight Topical Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Sep 22, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Lexington's Izac Salinas serves during the No. 3 doubles match against Adams Central Tuesday in the Minutemen's dual win. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Josiah Rhea goes up for an attack in the No. 3 doubles match against Adams Central Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Cristian Franco sends the ball over during a rally in the No. 2 singles match Tuesday against Adams Central in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Mathias Pepplitsch serves in the No. 1 doubles match against Adams Central Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jaydon Hernandez slams over a serve in the No. 1 singles match against Tuesday against Adams Central in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Micah Scherr returns a serve in the No. 1 doubles match with partner Mathias Pepplitsch Tuesday against Adams Central in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jaxon Neff prepares for a serve in the No. 2 doubles match against Adams Central Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Minutemen won their home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday.kAmy2J5@? w6C?2?56K H@? e\_ 2?5 f\d @G6C %:EFD y@9?D@? :? E96 }@] ` D:?8=6D >2E49]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmrC:DE:2? uC2?4@ H@? E96 }@] a D:?8=6D >2E49 _\e[ e\a 2?5 `_\e @G6C z62E@? #65=:?6]k^AmkAm|2E9:2D !6AA=:ED49 2?5 |:429 $496CC =@DE b\e[ e\b 2?5 g\`_ E@ xD224 p3=@EE 2?5 qC6?D@? &?56CH@@5 :? E96 }@] ` 5@F3=6D >2E49]k^AmkAmy2I@? }677 2?5 s2G:5 s:2K H@? E96 }@] a 5@F3=6D >2E49 e\a 2?5 e\_ @G6C y@?29 #@324< 2?5 ~==:6 #@324<]k^Am People are also reading… Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Emersyn Propp sets career high with 28 kills in Cozad’s win over St. Pat’s Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade Lexington drops only 2 matches in home tennis dual invite Thursday Me-ouch! Scottsbluff crushes Lexington 59-6 Friday Commissioners set public hearing for road vacation Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Dale Thomas Krings Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Paul Hammel: Growth of data centers and AI prompt reconsideration by state leaders Troopers find nearly 20,000 lbs of drugs, trailer full of stolen items in Dawson County traffic stops Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday kAmy@D:29 #962 2?5 xK24 $2=:?2D H@? e\b 2?5 e\a :? E96 }@] b 5@F3=6D >2E49 @G6C r9C:DE:2? s:88D 2?5 qC2J=6? pC6?6D@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Emersyn Propp sets career high with 28 kills in Cozad’s win over St. Pat’s COZAD — Emersyn Propp put down a new career high in kills with 28, helping the Cozad Haymakers defeat the North Platte St. Pat’s 25-17, 21-25,… Lexington drops only 2 matches in home tennis dual invite Thursday Lexington boys tennis went undefeated in their home dual invite Thursday, only dropping two matches. Me-ouch! Scottsbluff crushes Lexington 59-6 Friday The undefeated Scottsbluff Bearcats remain just that — undefeated — after cruising to an easy victory Friday over the Lexington Minutemen. Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Matt Rhule sought advice from fellow coaches and tweaked Nebraska’s halftime routine after sluggish third-quarter starts. 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