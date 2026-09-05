Not even two months passed since I had left preschool, but what was done was done, and I needed to move forward.

I jumped around and did lots of different things in the ensuing years. Fast forward to the summer of 2021, and the church was again looking to fill the assistant preschool teacher position.

It had been six years, but I felt the pull of my heart leading me back to being with young children. It was different to go back as the assistant rather than the director.

However, I had so much going on in my life at the time I was grateful I didn’t have the added responsibility that comes with being the director.

In 2022-23, I served a district superintendent appointment, at the Elwood/Bertrand United Methodist parish. It was a wonderful and uplifting time, but also challenging as I basically had two full-time jobs.

My time at the parish ended in 2023, and I continued at preschool.

As 2024 dawned I began to worry about mom as she started having health challenges. I needed to step into being mom’s primary caregiver.

My brother and sister-in-law are in Papillion, which isn’t far, but much of the responsibility for looking after mom fell to me. And honestly, I didn’t (and still don’t) mind.

Mom is one of my best friends, and I wanted to do the best I could for her. I didn’t know if I could focus on preschool when my heart said I needed to be with mom.

After weeks of agonizing and lots of tears, I decided to leave preschool again for the same reason I left in 2015 — to help care for a parent.