Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Memories of 9/11 Sarah Neben Sep 12, 2026 Sep 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 25 years. A quarter of a century of living since the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. That span of time seems unfathomable to me, as it seems like yesterday.kAmx C625 2? :?E6C6DE:?8 BF@E6 E92E DFCAC:D65 >6] “x7 J@F 2C6 @G6C 286 bd[ E96 >6?E:@? @7 h^`` D6?5D 2 49:== E9C@F89 J@FC DA:?6] x7 J@F 2C6 J@F?86C E92? 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Missing central Nebraska teen prompts law enforcement plea 'Been through hell': Boys who allege state employees sexually abused them in Kearney have uncertain support kAmx C6>6>36C 6I24E=J H92E x H2D 5@:?8 E92E 52J] (6 925 2? 62C=J >66E:?8 2E 9@>6 H:E9 @FC :?DFC2?46 286?E[ 2?5 E96? s2? 925 2 7F?6C2= E92E 96 A=2??65 E@ 8@ E@ =2E6C E92E >@C?:?8]k^AmkAm%96 286?E E@=5 FD H96? 96 2CC:G65 E92E 96 925 962C5 ?6HD E92E 2 A=2?6 925 DECF4< E96 (@C=5 %C256 r6?E6C] pE E96 E:>6[ x 2DDF>65 :E H2D 2 D>2== A=2?6[ D@ H6 4@?E:?F65 H:E9 @FC >66E:?8]k^AmkAm(96? @FC 286?E =67E 2?5 s2? 962565 @FE 7@C E96 7F?6C2=[ x E@@< 2 >@>6?E E@ EFC? @? E96 %' E@ D66 H92E H2D 92AA6?:?8] x DE@@5 :? 4@>A=6E6 D9@4< 2D x D2H E96 56G2DE2E:@? :? }6H *@C<] x H2E4965 :? 9@CC@C 2D E96 ?@CE9 E@H6C 4C2D965 E@ E96 8C@F?5] x H@?56C65 9@H >2?J A6@A=6 925 ;FDE =@DE E96:C =:G6D]k^Am kAm%96 EC2F>2 <6AE 4@>:?8 — 7=2>6D D9@@E:?8 @FE @7 E96 !6?E28@?[ ?6HD @7 2?@E96C A=2?6 4C2D9 @FED:56 $92?<DG:==6[ !6??DJ=G2?:2[ E96 6>AEJ D<J H96C6 E96 EH:? 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E96 3@@<[ “u2== 2?5 #:D6i %96 $E@CJ @7 h^``” 3J |:E496== +F4<@77[ E96C6 :D 2 BF@E6 3J y@9? |4v@C2?[ “x7 J@F 5:5?’E 8@ E9C@F89 :E[ E96C6 2C6 ?@ H@C5D E92E 42? 256BF2E6=J 56D4C:36 :Ej :7 J@F H6C6 E96C6[ E96? ?@ H@C5D 2C6 ?646DD2CJ]”k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes A fierce fight over a feline has erupted at the State Capitol. Sarah Neben: Going 'home' again for the fourth time In about a week and a half I will be surrounded by enthusiastic and rambunctious little people. 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