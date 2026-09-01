Emersyn and Ashlynn Propp put down a combined total of 21 kills for the Cozad Haymakers in their Tuesday home 3-1 win over Lexington.
Lexington’s Sydney Reutlinger-Maravilla (1) puts a kill through the Cozad block in the first set of the Maids’ Tuesday loss to Cozad in Cozad.
Cozad’s Ashlynn Propp (27) attacks the ball for a tip kill in the Haymakers’ 3-1 win over Lexington Tuesday at Haymaker Arena in Cozad.
Lexington’s Brynn Kaiser (9) sets the ball during the second set against Cozad Tuesday in the Maids’ 3-1 loss in Cozad.
Cozad’s Whitney Regelin (1) sets the ball during a rally in the first set of the Haymakers’ win Tuesday night over Lexington in Cozad.
Cozad’s Emalyn Geiger passes the ball on serve receive in the third set of the Haymakers’ 3-1 win over Lexington Tuesday in Cozad.
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The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L…
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