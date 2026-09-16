Top Story Spotlight Cozad girls golf finishes as runner-up at Gothenburg Invite Jessica Kennedy Sep 16, 2026 Sep 16, 2026 0 The Cozad lady Haymakers show off their runner-up medals after scoring a team total of 394 Tuesday at the Gothenburg Invite. Photo Courtesy of Cozad Community Schools Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy GOTHENBURG — The Cozad lady Haymakers finished two strokes behind Valentine Tuesday at the Gothenburg Invite. Cozad finished with a total of 394.kAm|24J y@C86?D@? @7 |:?56?[ H2D E96 :?5:G:5F2= 492>A:@? H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 fh]k^AmkAm'2=6?E:?6VD %:6C?6J |:==6C 925 2 D4@C6 @7 gb 7@C E96 CF??6C\FA DA@E]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 7:?:D965 D6G6?E9 2D 2 E62> H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 cdd[ 2?5 v@E96?3FC8 42>6 :? =2DE H:E9 2 dca]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr~+psk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmt==2 pE49:D@? =65 E96 |2<6CD H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 gd 7@C E9:C5]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Troopers find nearly 20,000 lbs of drugs, trailer full of stolen items in Dawson County traffic stops Cozad's Chad Connelly wins year-end title in ranch broncs Nebraska AG urged to investigate three out-of-state nursing home chains Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform Party like a Haymaker: Cozad hosts fall kickoff celebration Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday Lexington drops only 2 matches in home tennis dual invite Thursday Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Cozad takes fourth at home volleyball invite Saturday Overton sweeps Maxwell, ending 7-game lose streak Emersyn Propp sets career high with 28 kills in Cozad’s win over St. Pat’s kAm|@C82? |C2K 7:?:D965 :? D6G6?E9 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 hd]k^AmkAm|@==:6 $AC25=:? E@@< `aE9 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `_`]k^AmkAmt>>2 w@H6CE6C 925 2 D4@C6 @7 ``b 7@C agE9]k^AmkAmq2J=66 t=5C:586 6?565 :? bhE9 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `ag]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m{t)x}v%~}k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmp>6=:2 !6AA=:ED49 =65 E96 |:?FE6>2:5D H:E9 2 D:IE9 A=246 7:?:D9 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 hb]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmy@G:6 (@CE9:?8 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 ``_ 7@C adE9]k^Am kAm$6=29 $496CC E@@< bdE9 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `a_]k^AmkAmu6=:4:2?2 s6{6@? 925 2 D4@C6 @7 `ba 7@C c`DE]k^Am kAmy2D>:? p8F:CC6 6?565 :? ca?5 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `bb]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv~%wt}q&#vk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmpD9=J? w@77>2? =65 E96 $H656D H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `ab 7@C bfE9]k^AmkAmp5JD@? $E6G6?D E@@< cbC5 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `bf]k^AmkAmp==6C29 qC@H? 925 2 D4@C6 @7 `bf 7@C cdE9]k^Am kAmp=6I2G:2 |6?56K 7:?:D965 :? chE9 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `cg]k^AmkAm{:=J $:4D 6?565 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `dc 7@C d`DE]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mwx\{x}tk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|255:6 zF8=6C =65 E96 =25J qF==D H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `_a 7@C `dE9]k^AmkAm$96=3J yFC;6?D 7:?:D965 :? `hE9 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `_d]k^Am kAmr92?5J |2DE6? E@@< ceE9 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 `bg]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Gothenburg is finding their identity, according to head coach Riley Freeland. Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night. Lexington drops only 2 matches in home tennis dual invite Thursday Lexington boys tennis went undefeated in their home dual invite Thursday, only dropping two matches. Cozad takes fourth at home volleyball invite Saturday COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers finished fourth in their home volleyball tournament Saturday. Overton sweeps Maxwell, ending 7-game lose streak OVERTON — The Overton lady Eagles swept Maxwell Tuesday, winning 25-16, 25-21 and 25-17. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tom Osborne is honored with a sculpture as he is inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Tom Shatel's Press Box: Should Nebraska football have its own museum? Tom Shatel's Press Box: Should Nebraska football have its own museum? Tom Shatel: Nebraska QB evolution Tom Shatel: Nebraska QB evolution Tom Shatel's Press Box: Lane Kiffin Tom Shatel's Press Box: Lane Kiffin