Top Story Spotlight Cozad takes fourth at home volleyball invite Saturday Jessica Kennedy Sep 13, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Cozad's Emersyn Propp (15) serves an ace in the first set of the Haymakers' quarterfinal win over Chase County Saturday at their home invite. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Braelyn Malcom (8) attacks the ball for a Haymaker point in their quarterfinal win over Chase County Saturday during the Cozad Invite. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Whitney Regelin (1) sets the ball up during a rally against Chase County Saturday at the Cozad Invite. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers finished fourth in their home volleyball tournament Saturday.kAmr@K25 H@? ad\ab[ ab\ad 2?5 ad\a` :? E96 BF2CE6C7:?2= @G6C r92D6 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAm%96 =25J |2<6CD 72465 v@E96?3FC8 :? E96 D6>:7:?2=[ 72==:?8 ad\ab 2?5 ad\a_]k^AmkAmr@K25 7:?:D965 7@FCE9 27E6C 72==:?8 ad\a` 2?5 ad\a_ E@ ~82==2=2]k^AmkAmt>6CDJ? !C@AA 925 ba <:==D E9C@F89 E96 E9C66 >2E496D] qC26=J? |2=4@> 925 af <:==D @G6C E9C66 >2E496D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%wx#s !{prt |p%rwk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Lexington city tax rate to fall under proposed budget Osborn discusses Tyson closure, outsourcing and agriculture at Johnson Lake Marlene Geiger named Make Your Mark on Cozad recipient Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule 'Been through hell': Boys who allege state employees sexually abused them in Kearney have uncertain support Drivers urged to continue planning ahead, follow recommended routes for busy Husker weekend Good Samaritan launches advanced remote pulmonary pressure monitoring for heart failure, Litchfield resident first recipient Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Police identify Omaha man who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot in standoff kAmp !C@AA <:== AFE r@K25 @? 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CF?] r92D6 r@F?EJ =65 E96 6?E:C6 >2E49]k^AmkAm%9C66 DEC2:89E <:==D 7@C r@K25 AF==65 E96 |2<6CD 369:?5 g\f]k^Am kAms@H? E96 DEC6E49[ |2=4@> AFE 5@H? 2 <:== E@ 4=@D6 E96 82A E@ E9C66 2E `g\`d]k^Am kAmr92D6 r@F?EJ ;F>A65 @FE E@ 2 7:G6\A@:?E =625 27E6C 324<\E@\324< <:==D] p {@?89@C? 246 7@==@H65[ 8:G:?8 r92D6 r@F?EJ E96 =625 ab\`f]k^AmkAmp D6CG6 6CC@C 3J r@K25 82G6 r92D6 r@F?EJ D6E A@:?E[ 3FE E96 |2<6CD FD65 2 c\_ CF? E@ AF== 369:?5 ac\ab] %96 {@?89@C?D H@? E96 D6E @77 2 r@K25 6CC@C]k^AmkAmr@K25 DE2CE65 @FE H:E9 2 a\_ =625 27E6C 324<\E@\324< {@?89@C? 6CC@CD]k^Am kAmp |2=4@> <:== 7@==@H65 3J 2 !C@AA <:== 82G6 r@K25 2? ``\e =625]k^AmkAm%96 w2J>2<6CD =65 `e\h 27E6C 2 r92D6 r@F?EJ 2EE24< 6CC@C]k^Am kAmr92D6 r@F?EJ >256 2 CF? 5@H? E96 DEC6E49[ AF==:?8 369:?5 `f\`e @77 2 r@K25 6CC@C]k^AmkAmr@K25 6IE6?565 E96:C =625 a_\`f @77 2 |2=4@> <:==] r92D6 r@F?EJ 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 c\_ CF? E@ E2<6 E96 =625 a`\a_]k^AmkAmp !C@AA <:== 82G6 r@K25 E96 =625 324< aa\a`[ 2?5 r@K25 7:?:D965 @77 E96 >2E49 H:E9 2 b\_ CF?] pD9=J?? !C@AA 925 2 D@=@ 3=@4< 7@C E96 >2E49 H:?]k^Am SATURDAY SCORES Lexington at North Bend CentralWon 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 over North Bend Central.Lost 25-21 and 25-22 to Wayne.Lost 25-17 and 25-18 to Freeman.S-E-M at Elm Creek InviteLost 25-18 and 25-17 to Red Cloud.Won 25-20 and 25-20 over Sutherland.Won 22-25, 25-16, 25-23 over Southwest.Hi-Line at Loomis InviteLost 25-14, 18-25 and 25-21 to Franklin.Won 25-21 and 25-12 over Silver Lake.Won 25-15 and 25-19 over Lawrence-Nelson. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Gothenburg is finding their identity, according to head coach Riley Freeland. Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night. Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Coming off of a 9-8 loss to Minden last week, Lexington found their first junior varsity win of the season Monday over Gothenburg. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska's Matt Rhule full press conference from Sept. 14, 2026 Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Are UNSTOPPABLE Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Are UNSTOPPABLE Trae Taylor talks about win against Elkhorn South Trae Taylor talks about win against Elkhorn South Pick Six Podcast | Nebraska opener analysis, volleyball is meant to be inside Pick Six Podcast | Nebraska opener analysis, volleyball is meant to be inside