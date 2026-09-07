THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
3:30 p.m.: Cozad fourth- and fifth-grade Little Miss Hay Days and Mr. Haymaker
4:30 p.m.: Crowning of the Little Miss Hay Days and Mr. Haymaker
6-9 p.m.: Harvest Moon Arts Festival at the Green Space
6 p.m.: Cozad Community Leaders window decorating judging
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
8 a.m.: Alumni Golf Tournament at Cozad Country Club
5 p.m. to midnight: DC Lynch Carnival, downtown Cozad
5-7 p.m.: Sloppy Joe Feed at Grand Generation Center
7 p.m.: Platinum Pearls and drink specials at Meridian Tap House
7-10 p.m.: BINGO at Grand Generation Center
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SATURDAY SEPT. 12
8-10 a.m.: Free pancake feed at Cozad Christian Church
10 a.m.: Bloody Mary bar at Cozad Elks Lodge
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Cozad Chamber vendors at Veterans Memorial Park
10:30 a.m.: Float lineup
11 a.m.: Parade
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Cozad cheer walking tacos at The Cut Barn
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Scouts hamburger feed at Veterans Memorial Park
Noon to 5 p.m.: Cozad dance hot dog/chili dog/nacho sale at 100th Meridian Museum
Noon to 2 p.m.: Knights of Columbus ice cream on east side of 222 Hardware
Noon to 8 p.m.: Pulled pork feed at Grand Generation Center
Noon to midnight: DC Lynch Carnival at downtown
2-10 p.m.: BINGO at Grand Generation Center
1-3 p.m.: Cozad Fire Department water fights on west side of Veterans Memorial Park
7 p.m. to midnight: Cozad Alumni Association Banquet at Cozad Elks Lodge
9 p.m.: Band at Big E's beer garden
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
1-5 p.m.: DC Lynch Carnival
4 p.m.: Cozad Community Leaders bike drawing