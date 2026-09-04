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Lexington Regional Health Center celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 1, with a free community event at the hospital.

From a grilled lunch in the parking lot to indoor games, informational booths, a 50% off sale at the gift shop and tours of the facility, community members came together to celebrate LRHC’s staff and the innovations that have transformed local health care over the past half-century.

Peggy Block, a nursing administrative assistant who has worked for LRHC for all 50 years, said she has watched the organization transition from handwritten paperwork to digital recordkeeping.

“I was previously at the hospital before,” Block recalled. “At that point, I worked in the dietary department, and I was down in the basement. It was kind of creepy down there, but it was good. For what we had, it was a great hospital. And I remember we’d have to take the food cart up the elevator to help serve trays.”

“IT was probably the biggest change I’ve experienced,” she said. “It’s much better. Everything used to be handwritten. You had to write hospital numbers and medical record numbers on every piece of paper.”

Guests saw many of LRHC’s technological advancements firsthand during tours led by Chief Experience Officer Mike Dowling and licensed practical nurse Kristine Wendland.

The first stop on the tours were the hospital rooms patients would stay in. Hospital rooms were converted to private, single-patient rooms in 2015 and equipped with beds that tilt from side to side, making it easier for staff to reposition patients.