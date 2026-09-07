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The Lexington Minutemen tennis team competed Saturday at the Kearney doubles invite.

Lexington finished fourth as a team with 47 points.

The invite champions were Creighton Prep. Lincoln Southeast took second and Kearney High finished in third.

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Micah Scherr and Mathias Pepplitsch finished in sixth place in the No. 1 doubles tournament.

Scherr and Pepplitsch competed in Pool B through three pool play rounds.

The duo won their first match 8-1 over Vince and Drew Ingram of Millard South.

They lost 8-6 in the second round to Lincoln High’s Henry Alexander and David Ruwe.

In the third round, the duo lost 8-3 to Marco Sanchez and Callum Bilder of Lincoln Southeast.

Lexington played in the third championship match for fifth place, falling 8-5 to Sam Cooper and Jaxson Minzel of Lincoln Standing Bear.

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Jaxon Neff and David Diaz found themselves battling for first place in the No. 2 doubles tournament.

The duo lost the championship match 8-3 to Creighton Prep’s Daniel Ayoub and Grant Dombrowski.

Neff and Diaz were in Pool A of pool play, going undefeated.

In the first round, they won 8-5 over JT Reid and Zach Balfany of Lincoln Standing Bear.

The duo won the second round 8-2 over Lincoln Southeast’s Brody Jex and Miles Buxton.