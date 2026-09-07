The Lexington Minutemen tennis team competed Saturday at the Kearney doubles invite.
Lexington finished fourth as a team with 47 points.
The invite champions were Creighton Prep. Lincoln Southeast took second and Kearney High finished in third.
NO. 1 DOUBLES
Micah Scherr and Mathias Pepplitsch finished in sixth place in the No. 1 doubles tournament.
Scherr and Pepplitsch competed in Pool B through three pool play rounds.
The duo won their first match 8-1 over Vince and Drew Ingram of Millard South.
They lost 8-6 in the second round to Lincoln High’s Henry Alexander and David Ruwe.
In the third round, the duo lost 8-3 to Marco Sanchez and Callum Bilder of Lincoln Southeast.
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Lexington played in the third championship match for fifth place, falling 8-5 to Sam Cooper and Jaxson Minzel of Lincoln Standing Bear.
NO. 2 DOUBLES
Jaxon Neff and David Diaz found themselves battling for first place in the No. 2 doubles tournament.
The duo lost the championship match 8-3 to Creighton Prep’s Daniel Ayoub and Grant Dombrowski.
Neff and Diaz were in Pool A of pool play, going undefeated.
In the first round, they won 8-5 over JT Reid and Zach Balfany of Lincoln Standing Bear.
The duo won the second round 8-2 over Lincoln Southeast’s Brody Jex and Miles Buxton.
Neff and Diaz won the third round 8-3 over Bellevue East’s Timothy Coy and Thomas McQuary.
NO. 3 DOUBLES
Jaydon Hernandez and Cristian Franco competed as the No. 3 doubles team, finishing in fourth place.
Hernandez and Franco played pool play in Pool A, going 2-1.
The duo won the first round match 8-4 over Kearney’s Layton Herren and Jude Swarm.
In the second round, the duo lost 8-4 to Tucker Clausen and Alex Liu of Creighton Prep.
Hernandez and Franco won 8-6 in the third round over Landon Johnson and Maxx Clark of Lincoln Standing Bear.
The duo played in the second championship match for third place, losing 8-2 to Marshall Bucheister and Harry Otero of Lincoln Southeast.
N0. 4 DOUBLES
Izac Salinas and Josiah Rhea finished in fifth place in the No. 4 doubles tournament.
The duo competed in the Pool A pool play, going 1-2.
Salinas and Rhea lost the first round match 8-6 to Kearney’s Silas Boykin and Jake Stubbs.
They won 8-1 over Bellevue East’s Jonathon Cook and Cannon Bissaillon in the second round.
The duo lost the third round match 8-5 to Chase Niemann and Hayden Pham of Creighton Prep.
In the champion fifth place match, Salinas and Rhea won 8-2 over Lincoln High’s Gabe Albright and Peyton Caruso.