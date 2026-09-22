Top Story Spotlight Topical Lutheran Family Services awarded $2.4M Rural Health Transformation Grant to expand behavioral health services in North Platte Press Release Sep 22, 2026 Sep 22, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PLATTE — Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska received a $2.4 million Rural Health Transformation Grant to help remodel its existing facility at 120 E. 12th St., in North Platte.kAm%96 AC@;64E H:== EC2?D7@C> E96 =@42E:@? :?E@ 2 4C:D:D DE23:=:K2E:@? 2?5 56E@I:7:42E:@? 46?E6C[ 6IA2?5:?8 2446DD E@ 4C:E:42= 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 D6CG:46D 7@C :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D E9C@F89@FE E96 C68:@?]k^AmkAm%96 2H2C5 D6CG6D 2D 2 4@C?6CDE@?6 :?G6DE>6?E :? {u$’D =@?8\E6C> G:D:@? E@ 6IA2?5 4@>AC696?D:G6 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 2?5 4C:D:D 42C6 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 24C@DD E96 C68:@?]k^Am kAm%96 724:=:EJ H:== AC@G:56 2? :>A@CE2?E C6D@FC46 7@C :?5:G:5F2=D 6IA6C:6?4:?8 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 @C DF3DE2?46 FD6 4C:D6D[ 96=A:?8 >66E 2 8C@H:?8 ?665 7@C 2446DD:3=6 D6CG:46D :? CFC2= }63C2D<2]k^Am People are also reading… Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform Me-ouch! Scottsbluff crushes Lexington 59-6 Friday Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Ethan Atchison throws 4 touchdowns, runs for 1 in Cozad’s shutout of Broken Bow Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Dale Thomas Krings Paul Hammel: Growth of data centers and AI prompt reconsideration by state leaders Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm(9:=6 C6>@56=:?8 :D F?56CH2J[ {u$ H:== 4@?E:?F6 AC@G:5:?8 D6CG:46D E@ E96 }@CE9 !=2EE6 4@>>F?:EJ 7C@> EH@ E6>A@C2CJ =@42E:@?Dik^AmkF=mk=:mkAmu:CDE tG2?86=:42= {FE96C2? r9FC49[ b_d (] u:7E9 $E] — {u$ H:== AC@G:56 2== E96C2AJ 2?5 8C@FA D6CG:46D 2E E9:D =@42E:@?]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmu}q~ q2?<[ a_` }] s6H6J $E] — {u$ H:== @776C 4@>>F?:EJ @FEC6249 AC@8C2>>:?8[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 u2E96C9@@5 x?:E:2E:G6[ 2E E9:D =@42E:@?]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m kAm{u$ C6>2:?D 4@>>:EE65 E@ >2:?E2:?:?8 4@?E:?F:EJ @7 42C6 2?5 6?DFC:?8 E92E 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 42? 4@?E:?F6 E@ 2446DD 6DD6?E:2= D6CG:46D E9C@F89@FE E96 4@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 C6>@56=:?8 A6C:@5]k^Am kAm“(6 2C6 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ >2<6 E9:D D:8?:7:42?E :?G6DE>6?E :? 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 D6CG:46D 7@C }@CE9 !=2EE6 2?5 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 CFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D[” D2:5 r2C@= v@@56?\#:46[ #68:@?2= ':46 !C6D:56?E] “%9:D 8C2?E H:== 2==@H FD E@ 4C62E6 2 565:42E65 4C:D:D DE23:=:K2E:@? 2?5 56E@I:7:42E:@? 46?E6C H9:=6 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ D6CG6 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ E9C@F89@FE E96 EC2?D:E:@?] (6 2C6 6DA64:2==J 8C2E67F= E@ u:CDE tG2?86=:42= {FE96C2? r9FC49 2?5 u}q~ q2?< 7@C @A6?:?8 E96:C 5@@CD 2?5 DFAA@CE:?8 {u$ @A6C2E:@?D 5FC:?8 E9:D :>A@CE2?E A6C:@5]”k^Am kAmu@C BF6DE:@?D 23@FE D6CG:46D @C E96 C6>@56=:?8 AC@;64E[ A=62D6 4@?E24E {FE96C2? u2>:=J $6CG:46D @7 }63C2D<2 2E b_g\dba\_dgf]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Emmily Monrroy was a little girl when she first dreamed of owning her own business. As a child, she imagined building a fashion empire. Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes A joint public hearing for Dawson County political subdivisions seeking to collect more property tax revenue than allowed under their growth p… He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Chick Messbarger found joy in relieving pain. He was an anesthesiologist for 60 years and inspired his children and four grandchildren to go i… Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform Lexington Public Schools Superintendent John Whetzal hosted the first Orange and Black Board Recap meeting Wednesday morning at the Lexington … Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade KEARNEY — A tradition that has showcased generations of musicians returns to downtown Kearney this weekend. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump-Xi Summit Ends Without Major Breakthroughs Czech President Petr Pavel talks to the media during tour of Wilber Czech President Petr Pavel talks to the media during tour of Wilber Omaha Marian's Freyer wins North Star cross country meet Omaha Marian's Freyer wins North Star cross country meet US: Xi leaves White House after concluding talks with Trump. US: Xi leaves White House after concluding talks with Trump.